Jeremy And Audrey Roloff: ‘LPBW’ Couple Makes Fans Swoon With Latest Set Of Intimate Pics

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently posted new images featuring their recent private beach getaway at Gearheart Ocean State Park. While initial snaps of the reality TV couple’s intimate outing were recently shared on the pair’s social media accounts earlier this week, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff decided to share some new pictures of the private birthday beach celebration, nonetheless. Needless to say, fans and followers of the Roloff family are swooning over the couple’s photos and sweet messages to each other.

Audrey’s latest Instagram post featured a candid selfie of her and her husband on the beach. On the photo’s caption, the Little People, Big World star stated that she had a “blessed birthday at the beach with (her) farmer babe.” The reality TV star, who is currently pregnant and due very soon, also stated that there was no place she would rather be than with her husband during her 26th birthday celebration.

Unsurprisingly, Audrey’s recent Instagram post was warmly received by the Little People, Big World community, with many expressing their admiration for the couple’s affection towards each other. Many also remarked that the beach that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff stayed at, Gearheart Ocean State Park in Oregon, was very picturesque. Since being posted on the social media platform, Audrey’s latest upload has gained more than 38,000 likes and more than a hundred comments.

“Gearhart is always one of the places we stop when we go to the coast, it’s just so quiet and beautiful! Happy Birthday!!” one commenter wrote.

“Perfect birthday! Y’all are gorgeous together!” another commenter stated.

Had a blessed birthday at the beach with my farmer babe doin what we do best ???? No place I'd rather be. #journeyofjerandauj #stayingido #beating50percent #subarusandsunsets A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Just like Audrey, Jeremy Roloff also posted an update on his Instagram account, sharing a well-composed photo of his wife sitting beside a campfire. As stated by Jeremy in his photo’s caption, there is no other person he would rather spend his life with other than his wife. The reality TV star further gushed over Audrey, stating that any time spent with her is always worth it.

Similar to Audrey’s post, Jeremy’s update also managed to make many of the Roloff family’s fans and followers swoon. Just like his wife’s upload, Jeremy’s Instagram post has also been received very warmly on the social media platform, gaining more than 23,000 likes and almost a hundred comments since being posted.

“You guys are a beautiful couple! Many more blessings to you both!” one commenter wrote.

“What a nice way for a husband to celebrate a wife on her birthday,” yet another commenter stated.

Interestingly, Jeremy’s post has gained a comment from no other than Audrey herself. Gushing over her husband’s sweet message, the Little People, Big World star could not help but express her love to Jeremy on the social media platform.

“I love you babe. Thanks for making me feel loved and special on my birthday,” Audrey wrote.

Little People, Big World is expected to return sometime later this year on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]