Kris Jenner Butt Lift Rumor: Reportedly Feels Sexier Than Ever With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has gotten her confidence back, and it’s all said to be because of her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

According to reports, the momager didn’t feel her best for a lengthy amount of time, stressing that she no longer found herself as attractive as she used to look.

Things got even worse for Kris Jenner when she started reading some of the things that people were writing about her body on social media, which made her very insecure about her weight and her looks.

Supposedly, as revealed by Hollywood Life, it took Kris Jenner a long time to come around and realize that she looks great for her age and that other people’s opinions really don’t matter.

Her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is said to be getting the credit for helping Kris Jenner make the sudden realization that now has her feeling like the sexiest woman alive.

Sources tell the gossip outlet that Corey knows exactly what to say to Kris Jenner that will put her back in a good mood.

She loves being around him because he’s filled with positivity and has helped her through some of her most difficult times.

Now that she had been dealing with her body issues, hearing from her boyfriend that he loves the way she looks, what she wears, and is completely happy with whatever she decides to eat, Kris Jenner has gained back her confidence.

It’s further explained that Kris Jenner’s alleged Brazilian butt lift now has Corey feeling even more attracted to the 61-year-old.

He’s constantly gushing about how amazing Kris Jenner looks with her bigger booty, but regardless of whether she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift, he also found her attractive and sexy beforehand.

So proud of this company @marykayus best sunscreen ever!! Also the After Sun Gel… #amazing #MaryKay #vacationvibes #thisisnotanad @emiliopucci A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

It’s being alleged that Kris Jenner reportedly committed to a liposuction procedure that included a Brazilian butt lift through the act of removing fat from a certain area and injecting it into the buttocks.

Sources reveal that Kris Jenner couldn’t care less about what people think about her anymore. She feels amazing with how her body looks and the fact that her boyfriend continues to love her just as much as he did before is all that matters to her.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]