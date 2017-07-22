Kendall Jenner’s 2017 ‘Boyfriend’ Taco Bennett’s Post Night-Out Pic On Instagram Gets 1.5M Likes

Kendall Jenner had a night out with her new rumored boyfriend Taco Bennett. Soon after the night out, the 21-year-old model got a bouquet of flowers from the rapper. The seemingly romantic gesture was followed by Kendall telling the world about the “stupid flower boy.”

Kendall shared a pic of Taco Bennett holding the bouquet and captioned it “stupid flower boy.” The expression might seem utterly romantic to the people who are oblivious to the fact that the rapper has a new album released on July 21. Columbia Records released Taco’s new studio album, Flower Boy, produced by Tyler, The Creator.

Tyler, who joined in Kendall and Taco’s night out on July 20, earlier shared the album art on Twitter. The album cover was liked by more than 180,000 of people. Kendall’s image on Instagram, on the other hand, was liked by more than 1.5 million people. However, many of the users who liked the image apparently had a different purpose.

In the comment section, there were numerous people who commented “LB.” For someone new to social networking websites, it may be a weird term. Here is what it means.

“LB” typically means Like Back. When a user likes an image and comments LB, it means they’d like a like in return. This is a networking strategy that helps people get more likes and views.

Such things often happen to celebs on Instagram. When they share an image on a social networking site like Instagram, their fans request for a Like Back. There are also acronyms like “FB” (Follow Back) and “CB” (Comment Back).

However, this is just a request, and it does not come with the surety that the celebrity will follow or like you back. According to Bustle, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account is often spammed with “LB” comments. In 2012, Kylie was so irritated with the LB comments on her Instagram account that she tweeted asking people not to do it.

Rapper Taco often features in Kylie’s Instagram pics. Kendall, who has been friends with him for a long time, regularly shares his pic on her Insta account as well.

According to Just Jared, the bouquet Taco was holding in the pic was meant for Kendall who would later be seen holding the bouquet. Kendall Jenner has 82.2 million followers on Instagram.

