‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers, Jul 24-28: Sex Ring In Genoa, Victoria Collapses, Nick Threatens Hilary

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for July 24-28 reveal a sex ring operating in Genoa City. Sharon (Sharon Case) stumbles upon evidence of shocking criminal activity in Genoa City through a call at the crisis line by a young woman who identifies as Crystal.

The victim sounds very distressed and Sharon is alarmed. The girl says she is being held captive and pleads to be rescued from her captors. Sharon concludes from the phone call that the girl is likely to be a sex slave. She also concludes that the girl is currently being trafficked to multiple men for sex.

She immediately reports the details of the phone call to the police, but she is surprised to learn that the private investigator Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall) already know about it. She also learns that Christine (Lauralee Bell) has been investigating the case for some time but does not seem to be making any progress in her effort to track down the kingpin of the group.

Paul advises Sharon not to get involved in the case and let the police do their job, but she is determined to risk everything to save the girl. She can identify with the girl’s plight, having been a victim of rape herself. As a sexual assault survivor, she is haunted by thoughts of what she imagines the girl must be going through.

She decides to embark on a lone mission to save Crystal.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of July 24-28 also tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be upset by Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) decision to air the footage showing him in a heated exchange with his father at the parking lot after Nikki’s successful concert performance. Nick had tried unsuccessfully to stop his mother, Nikki, from performing by tampering with the soundboard. He did not want her to perform because of a recent MS flare-up.

After Hilary airs the footage, Nick marches angrily to the TV studio and confronts her. Hilary is not surprised to see Nick, she has been expecting he will come, and she has prepared her response.

Nick threatens to shut down the TV and adds that by the time his lawyer is through with Hilary, she wouldn’t have a show, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Hilary remains calm and advises Nick to talk to Victor (Eric Braeden). She claims that Victor approved the airing. While it is uncertain that Victor approved, it is also unlikely that Hilary would have been able to resist the temptation to air such a juicy scoop.

However, the truth about Hilary’s claim will become known when Nick later confronts Victor about it.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that there has been a shift in Nick’s personality lately from his previous “nice guy” disposition. Sharon (Sharon Case) remarks that the new Nick Newman is more daring, bolder, aggressive, and ambitious.

After Abby (Melissa Ordway) informed Victoria about the kissing incident between Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will deliver a warning to Jack (Peter Bergman). Victoria delivers a warning to Jack in his office despite having told her sister to stay out of it. However, she thinks it is important to warn him before he goes too far.

Nikki and Jack had kissed while they were alone together in Abbot cabin, and for a moment it had appeared that their relationship was about to move to another level.

Soon after she delivered the warning to Jack, Victoria begins to feel weak and eventually collapses in the elevator. Her sudden collapse is the culmination of symptoms she has been experiencing since she hit her head during a confrontation with Abby.

Phyllis will likely be the one to stumble on Victoria lying unconscious in the elevator.

