Lamar Odom Tell-All Book To Reveal Khloe Kardashian’s Real Dad, Kim & Kanye’s Nasty Marriage, And More Secrets

Lamar Odom recently revealed that he is writing a tell-all book and he promised to spill all the dirty secrets about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and the whole Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family. He added that it will be explosive since this will be the first time that the public will hear about it.

Likewise, Odom is determined to tell everything, including things that the Kardashians have been trying to hide for years. The retired basketball star already started writing his book and there were reports that Khloe and her family are extremely worried and furious about the project.

Lamar’s tell-all book was confirmed through his interview with In Touch Weekly. He told the publication that he already received $10 million in advance payment for revealing details about his married life with Khloe Kardashian and her famous family.

“I have a book coming out, an autobiography about my life. It will cover everything. It’s a free-for-all and I’ll be open about everything that’s been going on in my life, about the past,” Odom said.

Insiders disclosed that the former athlete believes he has nothing more to lose so he can just freely talk about his story. He will not withhold anything so it means he will also touch on sensitive topics like sex, drugs, cheating, booze, and the truth about controversial issues involving Kris Jenner, ex-wife Khloe, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and even husband and wife, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The Daily Mail reported that Khloe’s ex-husband will also cover Kim’s unbelievable life. In particular, how she used men in order to get famous. Kim has been associated with a string of men including Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush before marrying Kanye West.

Lamar will also discuss Kim’s married life and the fact that she separated from Kanye many times. According to a source, Lamar knows that Kim and Kanye’s marriage is not as solid as what they pretended it to be. The couple had split more than once and to prove this, Lamar can provide details of their nasty arguments and hurtful accusations that they hurled at one other.

Perhaps, the most intriguing topic that the ex-basketball pro is set to divulge is about Khloe Kardashian’s real father. This is timely as the topic is especially hot after O.J. Simpson has been granted parole recently.

For years, it has been rumored that Robert Kardashian Sr. is not Khloe’s biological dad, but instead, it is Simpson. The family has always denied this but through the tell-all book, Odom is coming forward to say what he knows about this.

Further, the Kardashian sisters are famous for their derriere but did they really have surgeries to enhance them? Are those bottoms fake? Lamar will answer this through his autobiography book, complete with details of when and what was done.

Finally, Kylie Jenner has links to drug dealers and Rob Kardashian is addicted to marijuana? Yes, they are, according to Lamar Odom. These things will also be mentioned in the book so it is no wonder that the Kardashians are in panic mode right now.

