UFO Spotted Flying Over Cornwall

A strange moving object that flew over Cornwall in England last week made some think aliens have visited the United Kingdom. Believed to be a UFO, the object disappeared and rematerialized in the sky, leaving many locals wondering what it could be.

There were several clips posted on social media over the past few days, which captured the shimmering object in the skies of Cornwall. The black smudge was spotted over Truro city center, Carluddon clay tip, Fistral beach in Newquay, over the A30, above Roche Rock and off the Cornish coast, per The Sun.

Photographer Shayne House posted on Twitter, “What the?! Is this an alien spacecraft over the A30?” Beauty blogger Stephanie also posted a video and wrote, “Filmed this in Truro today before my hair apt..can someone please explain?” Some commented that the bizarre object looks like a flock of birds or insect.

However, the speculations that the said strange object has something to do with UFOs or aliens were immediately put to rest when an organization claimed responsibility for it. The bizarre moving object was part of a publicity stunt created by The Eden Project, a popular visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. According to a spokesperson for the center, via Daily Mail,: “It’s true we have a galaxy of ways to tell the story of space at Eden this summer. To coin a phrase… ‘The truth is out there.'”

As reported by The Sun, The Eden Project enlisted some locals to post the clips on social media. It is part of the center’s project to launch a new Journey Into Space attraction on July 27.

Meanwhile, another UFO sighting was reported in other parts of the world. In Australia, a strange moving object was spotted from Dee Why Beach, which the Civil Aviation Safety Authority has described as “a mystery,” The Daily Telegraph reported.

Gus Medero, from Narrabeen, captured a close-up image of the object that was moving upwards. He said that it looked to have four jet streams, adding that he had never seen anything like it. If he had to guess, it could most likely be a satellite. Cromer’s Blake Hirst, who also captured the moving object, added the following.

“I’m not one to believe in UFOs or ghosts or anything like that but it makes you wonder.”

When asked if it could be a plane or a drone, Mr. Hirst said it could not be as it was going too fast for a drone and too slow for a plane.

Mystery surrounds UFO spotted on Sydney's northern beaches – https://t.co/LhgBGpX2sL via https://t.co/FrBOmiuuCz — allengreenfield (@allengreenfield) July 22, 2017

In the United States, UFO hunter Tyler Glockner claimed a genuine video of a cube-shaped UFO that was spotted over the U.S. nuclear test base in Texas. The claim, however, has been called fake by UFO debunkers. U.S.-based Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), the world’s largest organization dedicated to UFO and alien research, said it was photoshopped, if you blow it up, you would see too many pixels, Express.co.uk reported.

[Featured Image by Vladimir Pustovit | Flickr| Cropped and Resized | CC BY 2.0]