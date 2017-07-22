ISIS News 2017: Abu Bakr al Baghdadi’s Suicide Squad Traveling To Europe To Launch Deadly Terror Attacks

Dozens of ISIS suicide bombers have been trained for launching terror attacks in Europe. According to a report that the FBI sent to Interpol, 173 jihadi extremists are traveling to Europe to retaliate the terror group’s defeat in Mosul, Iraq, with suicide bombing in different places.

There have been alerts about possible terror attacks on European soil, especially after ISIS suffered military setbacks in the Middle East. Counter-terror networks in Europe believe there could be more lone-wolf attacks on the continent, as the organizational structure of the extremist group is apparently weakening.

It was earlier reported that ISIS mastermind Abu Bakr al Baghdadi had been killed during an airstrike. While it is estimated that around 70,000 ISIS fighters are already dead, Gen. Tony Thomas from the U.S. military claims that the ISIS leader could have escaped the radar. According to Fox News, Thomas also claims to have “absolutely dismantled” the ISIS network in the Middle East.

The report about the ISIS suicide bombings in Europe is believed to have come even before the trained murderers could actually enter the region. It was U.S. intelligence that made the list of jihadis suspected to enter Europe any time now. These extremists have reportedly been trained to make explosive devices that might “cause serious deaths and injuries.”

The report consists of meticulous details about the 173 suspects. The list includes their names, photographs, dates of ISIS recruitment, and mothers’ name. It refers to the last reported address that they stayed in. The list even gives out the name of the mosque where they usually go for praying.

While U.S. intelligence has every reason to have faith in the reliability of the “trusted channels” that helped make the list, the task to prevent the ISIS extremists from entering Europe remains daunting. According to western counter-terrorism experts, such terrorists have numerous false identities that might fool authorities.

According to the report, the trained ISIS extremists are willing to carry out suicide attacks on European soil to achieve “martyrdom to support Islam,” The Guardian reported. One counter-terrorism officer said that some of these extremists might have been born and brought up in Europe itself.

[Featured Image by Ghaith Abdul-Ahad/Getty Images]