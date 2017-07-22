Jinger Duggar Romanticizes Parents’ Wedding Anniversary, Michelle Avoids Pants And Shorts Even In Hawaii

It has been only eight months since Jinger Duggar got married to Jeremy Vuolo. That means that she is still in her honeymoon phase. So it was no surprise that she was the only one of the Duggars that wrote up a sweet and romantic message to celebrate her parents’ 33rd wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to these two lovebirds,” Jinger wrote on her Instagram. “I am so thankful for the marriage you all have exemplified to us kids throughout the years. Always seeking to build each other up & never to tear down. I love you so much dad & mom! I thank God for you all!”

Jinger’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, wrote up a blog post to reflect on all their shared years together, and to mark how his life has been enriched by her presence.

“I also know another key is to keep important things first,” he wrote on family blog. “Work and the busy-ness of life does not get in the way of the time I spend alone with Michelle and with our family. I love being with her!”

In all the pictures they posted on their blog, it looks like her mother avoided wearing pants, let alone shorts!

Just a few days ago, Michelle wrote up a long message for her husband, listing off 100 reasons why she appreciates having him as her life partner. So this blog post was a good response to her.

Check out Jinger celebrating her parents’ wedding anniversary on her Instagram!

Jinger posted a very positive image of her parents, but they have been through a lot in the past year. They faced scandals after scandals after it was discovered that they tried to hush up their eldest son Josh Duggar’s molestation charges. They also almost lost their major source of income doing reality TV when 19 Kids and Counting got cancelled. In the past few years, they have been able to gain semblance of their old lives.

So for this year’s anniversary, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar splurged on a trip to Hawaii to celebrate their marriage.. Seeing how the couple rarely travels, this was a big news for the fans. But this also meant that they had to leave their young kids behind with Jana, their eldest, unmarried daughter, so that they can take some time off.

For those who do not follow Jill & Jessa Counting On or the family’s original show 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 biological kids whose ages range from the 29-year-old Josh to 7-year-old Josie. They all have first names that begin with the letter J, and there are two sets of twins in the family.

This wedding anniversary comes with the launch of the new season of their TLC show. In this new season, the Duggar family has not only shown Joy-Anna’s wedding, but also the birth of Henry, Jessa’s second son, as well as the development of Joseph and Kendra’s courtship.

