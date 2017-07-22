Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama Due In October, Reveals Gender Of Her Child

It seems that Drake is following Chris Brown’s footsteps. The 30-year-old rapper is reportedly having a child this October. His alleged baby mama Sophie Brussaux has been sharing photos of her pregnancy on Instagram to prove that she is carrying their love child. Her most recent post was a sonogram of her baby.

According to In Touch, the Canadian record producer has long denied that he is the father of the 27-year-old’s baby. However, she remains firm about her claims and even hired a top lawyer in New York City, Raoul Felder, to help her establish paternity and seek child support.

Sophie claimed that the baby was conceived either on January 20 or 21. The former porn star was photographed with Drake at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam on January 24, which somehow confirms her allegations that they were together when she got pregnant.

The socialite even has text messages to prove that the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker knows about their unborn child. TMZ shared their conversation wherein Drake wanted Brussaux to get an abortion. He also insisted that she won’t get money for what she is doing.

According to the rapper’s people, the alleged baby mama has admitted having multiple relationships. They also understand that she may have problems getting into the United States, which prompted her to claim that he got her pregnant.

“If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child,” his rep said.

The rep revealed that Sophie slept with another big rapper at the same time as Drake. However, the rapper also didn’t acknowledge her unborn child. The “One Dance” hitmaker may have denied that he got Brussaux pregnant, but this may change once she gives birth on October. If DNA test showed positive, then Drizzy will be co-parenting their son with his baby mama. The former porn star revealed that she is having a boy on Instagram.

Enjoying a beautiful day with my baby boy ????… 23 weeks, 17 more to go. Blessed, happy, and grateful beyond measure ???? A post shared by Sophie (@sophieknowsbetter) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Rihanna’s ex-boyfriends seem to be suffering the same fate. In 2015, Chris Brown made a surprising revelation when he announced that he has a kid. According to TMZ, the “Loyalty” hitmaker and his baby mama Nia Guzman both agreed to joint physical and legal custody. Their daughter Royalty also gets her father’s last name and no middle name. The 28-year-old singer is also paying for their little girl’s schooling, medical bills, nannies, and health insurance.

Despite having a kid, Rihanna still showed her support for Chris. According to Hollywood Life, the Barbadian beauty contacted her former lover and congratulated him when she heard that he won joint custody of Royalty. The “Loyal” hitmaker thanked her and sent her a cute picture of him with his daughter in his arms. Since this situation is not new for Rihanna, she may probably show the same support for Drake if proven that he is the father of baby mama Sophie’s child.

