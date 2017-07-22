NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Could Be Headed To Cleveland In Deal For Kyrie Irving

Carmelo Anthony could soon be headed to Cleveland in blockbuster deal for Kyrie Irving, new NBA trade rumors claim.

On Friday, reports emerged that Irving had quietly last week asked the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade so he could be free from the shadow of LeBron James and become the sole leader of a new team. Within hours, there were growing rumors that Kyrie could end up on the New York Knicks in a deal that would finally free Anthony from a situation growing increasingly volatile.

A report from ESPN.com’s Ian Begley claimed that the Knicks would be willing to create a package deal including Carmelo Anthony and an unspecified number of future first-round picks in order to land Irving. But including talented big man Kristaps Porzingis was a no go, Begley reported.

The Knicks have been working for several weeks to trade Carmelo Anthony, who is almost assured to be gone from New York before the start of the next season as his relationship with management has deteriorated. The Knicks appeared to be in the final stages of a trade with the Houston Rockets, but it fell apart late last week and it does not appear that talks have picked back up.

Anthony has reportedly been putting pressure on the Knicks to go through with a trade sine that deal fell apart, and Friday’s revelation about Kyrie Irving wanting out of Cleveland could open a new opportunity. ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Anthony had told the Knicks he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for either Houston or Cleveland, and now the Knicks could have a viable return on a deal with the Cavaliers.

The Sporting News reported that the Cavaliers were considering a three-team deal that would send Kyrie to the Knicks for Carmelo Anthony. The third team was identified as the Phoenix Suns, though it was not clear what role they would play or which players would be headed to the Suns.

But while the NBA trade rumors of a Carmelo Anthony for Kyrie Irving swap heat up, there are other reports that Anthony still has his eyes on the Rockets. Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported that Anthony remains “focused on getting a deal done with Houston.”

