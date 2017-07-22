‘The Little Couple’ Stars Dr. Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, And Zoey Head To Washington To Advocate For Kids

Fans of TLC’s The Little Couple were thrilled to hear Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein’s announcement revealing that they would be returning with new episodes this fall. The family has just moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Florida, and they have also been doing some advocacy work that their supporters love to learn more about.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Arnold has accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital and she will be the medical director of their simulation center. She tells the Tampa Bay Times that it’s going to be a very innovative center after its anticipated expansion, and she jokes that they are a small but mighty team.

The Little Couple star officially joined the Johns Hopkins staff in early July and her team currently consists of three other team members. This is a familiar home to Jen, as she was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit at All Children’s as an infant. She grew up mostly in the Orlando area, but married Bill Klein at St. Petersburg’s St. Mary Our Lady of Grace church. Viewers know that the reality television stars have family in Florida, and Arnold has said that this was the perfect time to return to the area.

Life has been quite busy for the Little Couple family lately, but they did take some time away from settling into their new home in Florida to head to Washington, D.C., for some advocacy work. Fans of the show know that they have been very vocal about supporting the Speak Now for Kids organization and they were recently in Washington for the organization’s Family Advocacy Day.

The Washington Post details that the Little Couple family made the trip to Washington to speak against the Medicaid cuts being considered in the latest health care bills working through the Senate and House. Arnold said that the current timing is critical and that the proposed cuts are scary, as they would more negatively affect kids than adults.

Arnold is quite worried about what will happen to kids with complex medical needs if these proposed changes go through. In talking about the fight that lies ahead, Jen said that she knows she will just have to change people’s minds on Capitol Hill when it comes to those representatives who support these cuts. The family met with Rep. Pete Olson and Rep. John Corwyn of Texas and did quite a bit of media during their trip as well.

It’s been well over a year since Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey were seen in new episodes on TLC and fans are dying to see them back again. They have gone through plenty of changes in recent months and the Little Couple kids have grown quite a bit. There is plenty for their supporters to catch up on when the series begins again and the action kicks into gear on September 19.

[Featured Image by Discovery Communications Inc./AP Images]