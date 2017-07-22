Shortly after Linkin Park’s vocalist Chester Bennington took his own life, his wife, Talinda Bentley was allegedly targeted by ruthless hackers.

On Friday morning, just hours after Bennington’s suspected suicide, Talinda’s Twitter account seemed to be taken over by hackers. According to reports, Bentley’s official Twitter page posted chilling claims about the rock star’s death.

Apparently, the hackers tweeted at least five offensive messages amid the family’s grief. In the now deleted tweets, the vicious perpetrators alleged that Talinda had been unfaithful to Chester, revealing that she had an affair with her husband’s band mate Mike Shinoda.

Another tweet claimed that Talinda was not hacked, adding that she only loved Chester for his money

Aside from infidelity issues, the alleged hacker also revealed some disturbing claims about Chester’s death. In another tweet from Talinda’s account, the hackers suggested that Bennington did not really kill himself and that the singer was already dead before being hanged to make it appear like a suicide.

“He didn’t kill himself, he was already did [sic] before he hung himself, I have proof.”

However, the hackers made a contradicting tweet that added more confusion to the situation. Just a few hours after Bentley’s Twitter account alleged that Bennington did not kill himself, the page posted another tweet claiming that Talinda “encouraged him to kill himself,” adding that “no one cared” for him.

As of press time, Mike Shinoda and the Bennington family have yet to comment about the hacking incidents as well as the malicious tweets from Talinda’s account. Chester’s wife has yet to confirm whether or not her Twitter was indeed taken over by hackers. She also has not released an official statement about the singer’s death.

On the other hand, a representative for Linkin Park confirmed that they are currently dealing with the security breach following the supposed hack.

Twitter Talinda istri Chester Bennington kayanya di hack. Beberapa saat kalu ngetwit begini disaat duka. pic.twitter.com/QW0PKdzCiX — Hello, Renny! (@RennyFernandez) July 21, 2017

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Talinda has stepped out in public with her daughter for the first time since Chester’s alleged suicide. According to the news site, the widow of Bennington was seen visiting a mall near her home in Palos Verdes, California.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Talinda can be seen wearing a simple blue T-shirt and a pair of black leggings. During her day out, the mother of three was seen holding the hand of her daughter as they walked their white dog together.

Inevitably, the mother and daughter duo still appeared to be grieving from Chester’s shocking death as they both looked sad even as they spend time together outside.

Chester Bennington and Talinda Bentley tied the knot in 2005 after his divorce from his first wife Samantha Marie Olit was finalized. The couple had three children together — Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila. The Linkin Park vocalist also has three other children from previous relationships.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]