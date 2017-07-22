Scotty McCreery Releases Statement After Being Cited For Bringing Loaded Gun Through Airport Security

Scotty McCreery of American Idol is speaking out and issuing a statement after he was cited for bringing a loaded gun through airport security. Taste of Country shared what Scotty had to say about it all and what happened. McCreery was stopped by police at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, N.C., at 6 p.m. on July 13 after a TSA scan of his backpack revealed a loaded handgun inside of his bag.

The thing is, Scotty didn’t just have a loaded gun in his backpack. He also had two boxes of ammo containing 63 bullets in the backpack. Scotty explained it all though saying that he was actually at a shooting range before going to the airport. He explained that he simply forgot to take it out of his backpack before going to the airport. It sounds like it was all a big misunderstanding. You know that Scotty won’t be forgetting this in his backpack again.

Scotty McCreery does have his permit for conceal and carry, so that wasn’t an issue at all. He did get a misdemeanor violation for trying to bring the gun through an airport checkpoint and board a plane with it. Scotty is very lucky that he didn’t end up getting arrested.

He explained to Billboard what was going on and Scotty says that he really does take gun safety very serious. Scotty explained that after he was robbed at gunpoint back in 2014, he decided to get his conceal and carry license. He said that he learned a lesson that he will never forget. It is obvious that Scotty didn’t mean to bring the gun on the plane with him and it was all a misunderstanding. Scotty added more security to his home as well after being robbed in 2014.

Are you shocked to hear that Scotty McCreery was stopped for having a loaded gun with him? Do you feel like it was all a misunderstanding? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the big American Idol reboot when it returns to television. This is going to be a great show and you never know who will show up to judge. Scotty could make an appearance.

