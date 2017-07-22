‘Outlander’ Panel At SDCC2017 Showed Premiere of S1E3, Revealed New Spoilers Of Upcoming Season

On Friday night, a packed room of Outlander fans at Comic-Con International: San Diego were in for a treat. They got to see the entire first episode of season three. For fans who were not fortunate enough to be in Southern California, the wait will likely last until September 10, when the hit series Outlander returns on Starz.

[SPOILER ALERT FOR EPISODE 1 OF SEASON 3] The episode is titled “The Battle Joined,” was said to have begun with 13 minutes of bloody battle sequences and a face-off between Jamie (Heughan) and the sadistic Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). The episode went on to show how Jamie, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and Frank (also played by Menzies) coped with their new lives in the past and present, as reported by Variety. While no one so far is willing to reveal how Jamie survives and other specific details, it has been reported that the episode ends with the birth of Brianna. This is not surprising as this beautiful red head (Sophie Skelton) was depicted as an adult in the last episode aired.

Upon season two finale, “Dragonfly in Amber,” we learned that the widow Clair, now in 1968, was now a surgeon, having spent the last 20 years with her first husband Frank and Jamie’s biological daughter Claire. At the episode’s end, we learned that Jamie, who was thought to have died at the battle of Culloden on April 16, 1746 and for even for those who have not read the books by Diana Galbadon, it was a safe bet that Claire would find a way back to her beloved Jamie, but it was reported by TV Line that Claire and Jamie are “apart for a lot of this season,” according to Sam Heughan.

In addition to Balfe, Heughan, Menzies and Skelton, the other panelists at Comic-Con included Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield), surprise guest Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie), author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. The moderator was Jenna Dewan Tatum, a co-hosts of “World of Dance,” and the wife of Channing Tatum.

The cast was asked questions about their audition process, how they got to know the characters, where the characters are going next and more.

“This season we got to really stretch the characters and go somewhere else with them and [find out] who they are after 20 years apart.” Said Heughan to the crowd, “This time around, the characters have their own lives and go through all the emotions of grief and acceptance and losing someone they loved,” Heughan added.”

Outlander is amalgamation of historical fiction, romance, adventure and sci-fi/fantasy about a World War II combat nurse who is on a second honeymoon with her husband after being apart for much of the past five years who travels back in time to 18th century Scotland and finds her soulmate there.

Outlander was originally published in 1991 by Diana Galbadon, and has spawned nine prequels and sequels so far. The Straz series Outlander premiered in the U.S. in August of 2014.

Spoilers have been coming out for the past few months, but the trailer was put out on July 18, as recently reported in the Inquisitr by Amanda Lynne.

[Photo Starz]