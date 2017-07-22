Beyonce’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Adjusted After Numerous Complaints

Madame Tussauds is known for life-like wax figures of celebrities from around the world, but unfortunately for Beyonce fans, the museum really missed the mark this time. Beyonce’s wax figure debuted at the Madame Tussauds in Midtown Manhattan, where fans were gobsmacked by how much the wax figure didn’t even look like Queen Bey.

Not only did the wax figure lack her famous curves, but it also seemed to make her look like a white woman. Several YouTubers, including Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella, who have had wax figures made of themselves have detailed the process on their vlogs. According to the footage shown, the museum is very particular when it comes to measurements, matching eyes and teeth and everything in between. Typically, stars also donate an outfit that they have previously worn for their wax recreation. But it almost seemed like Beyonce wasn’t even involved in the process of creating her wax doppelganger.

On Thursday, the wax figure was absent from the display floor at the Midtown Manhattan location. By Friday, however, a new wax figure was placed on the top floor. Several museum goers stated that they actually recognized Beyonce this time, unlike the previous statue, which they claim they would not have recognized.

Several joked that the previous installation of Beyonce looked more like Lindsay Lohan or Julia Stiles or any number of other white actresses. One even stated that she looked more like Kate Gosselin from Kate Plus 8 than Beyonce herself. And it seems they do have quite the point.

Madame Tussauds made a statement to the New York Times, stating that they have adjusted the lighting and styling of their Beyonce figure and that she should be more up-to-date. This was done in response to criticism from fans and the hub-bub the whitewashed figurine caused on social media.

The museum says that they have a working relationship with Beyonce, but she has not made any statements about the controversial figurine. The real Beyonce is likely too busy getting used to life as a mother of three, having just debuted her twins, Sir and Rumi, to the world via Instagram.

