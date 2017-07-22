‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Lost Too Much Weight She Would’ve Needed A Feeding Tube

In Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 4 titled “Weight of the Wolfpack,” Ami Brown receives a grueling treatment plan after she was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer. The mother of seven has also lost so much weight that if she loses more, the doctors would need to put her in a feeding tube.

In the new episode of Alaskan Bush People, executive producer Sheila McCormack explained to the family the cancer treatment plan for Ami. She said that Ami would undergo radiation treatment five days a week for six weeks. After the radiation, she would undergo chemotherapy once a week, where Ami will be on IV as the treatment would last for four hours.

As of the time of diagnosis, the Brown’s matriarch weighs 94 pounds only; five more pounds less and she would need to be on a feeding tube of some sort, McCormack added. Billy told McCormack he just wanted his wife to be out of pain and asked for a minute off the camera. Bam said:

“What’s going on now is the most difficult thing we’ve gone through because of who it’s happening to – because it’s mom and because of what it is. It makes a house burning down or a boat sinking or needing 5 stitches no big deal. This is really difficult. I don’t even know what to say.”

It is estimated that the Alaskan Bush People Season 7 has about one to two months delay before the airdate. It is not clear yet if the said treatment plan has been carried out and finished by now already. Recent reports said Ami is still being treated at the UCLA Medical Center and it could continue for the next couple of months, per ABP Exposed.

Alaskan Bush People Mom Ami Brown Receives Devastating Lung Cancer Treatment Plan: 'I Don’t Even Know What to Say' https://t.co/JrHMq5ECqT — People Magazine (@people) July 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Bam Bam Brown took to social media to share a new family photo. Ami is noticeably thin and looks frail. Noah’s fiance Rhain Alisha and Bam Bam’s girlfriend Allison Kagan are also in the photo. The only missing family member is Gabe, but he did not state why.

The Brown family is reportedly staying in Lower 48 for now while Ami receives her treatment. There were reports that they are looking to settle in Colorado. As for Browntown, the family has left the Alaskan Bush to be by their mother’s side in this trying time. In last Wednesday’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, Bear, Bird and Rain started to close down their homestead, starting with the wind turbine. They were left to do the task after their eldest brother Matt had been injured due to an explosion.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery Channel.

[Featured image by Discovery]