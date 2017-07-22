Darkwing Duck’s Return Confirmed For ‘DuckTales’ Reboot On Disney XD

A reboot of the incredible animated TV series DuckTales was already enough to blow the mind of every Disney fan, but things just got a lot more dangerous. This afternoon at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, it was revealed that the Disney XD reboot of the hit series is going to include another iconic character from the Disney Afternoon, and that is Darkwing Duck.

Last weekend at the D23 Expo, the producers were asked about the possible return of the masked vigilante who fights crime, but no information was given. On Friday, the creators of the DuckTales reboot revealed that Darkwing Duck is going to be in the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Actually, those in attendance during the panel were able to see Darkwing first-hand during the sneak peek shown to everyone.

The image of Darkwing Duck was shown very quickly and it was just concept art, but he was there in the footage shown. Not only was the purple-clad hero shown, but his motorcycle known as the Ratcatcher and his bitter enemy Megavolt also made their big returns as well.

For now, the footage hasn’t been released for the public, but the internet was able to provide.

Darkwing Duck confirmed for Ducktales. pic.twitter.com/nO6rStCqwy — JEFF BURNS (@JEFFBM) July 21, 2017

While the inclusion of Darkwing Duck into DuckTales has been confirmed, they were not giving away how he would be introduced. It will be interesting to see just how much a presence he has in the series and if his relationship with Launchpad McQuack is still just as tight as it was back in the old days.

Knowing that another Disney Afternoon character is going to make his return in DuckTales, could that mean we may see others in the future as well?

All we need now is a visit to tailspin island. Don’t know where that is? Call the rescue rangers. Marsupilami is a good tour guide https://t.co/k2cLhcwqFI — The Trasufoma (@Trasufoma) July 22, 2017

Downloaded this on the PSN 😀 It contains Ducktales 1 & 2, Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers 1 & 2, Darkwing Dark and Talespin. pic.twitter.com/H0I7zPvp8i — Anthony (@Kuato_lives) April 30, 2017

Reboots of Chip and Dale’s Rescue Rangers and/or TailSpin may be on the horizon, but there is no confirmation of that and all fans can do is wait to see.

The reboot of DuckTales is set to make its premiere on Disney XD on Aug. 12 with a one-hour movie that will air at midnight ET/PT and run for 24 hours straight. From that point, there will be a bit of a break until two new episodes debut weekly beginning on Sept. 23. That’s not a coincidental date either as it will mark the 30th anniversary of the debut of the original series and things have now become more dangerous and more fun with the inclusion of Darkwing Duck.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]