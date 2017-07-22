The Royal Family Releases Prince George’s Fourth Birthday Portrait [Photo]

The Royal Family has released a gorgeous photo of Prince George in honor of his fourth birthday tomorrow. The family has released a photo of the adorable prince every year on his birthday, and plan to continue to do so.

Prince George has just completed a tour of Poland and Germany with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, where they were dubbed “The Fab Four.” They disembarked their private plane looking color coordinated and fabulous, even though Prince George did look a little bit sleepy as he left the plane in Berlin and rubbed his eyes, perhaps having just awoken from a nap.

The Royal Family toured several important places in Poland and Germany, including several Holocaust memorials. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, however, were not invited to the more serious parts of the tour and stayed back with a nanny while their parents attended to their royal duties.

But that didn’t stop Prince George and his sister from stealing the show in almost city they visited. All eyes were on the little ones as they made their way around Europe. Princess Charlotte even proved that she’s just like all other children by throwing a tantrum on the tarmac on July 21.

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow ????The photograph was taken at Kensington Palace at the end of June by Chris Jackson. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The official portrait of Prince George was placed on the couple’s official Instagram page, with ell wishes and commentary pouring in within minutes of posting it. Last year, the family shared a photo series of Prince George in his garden and playing with the family’s dog, Lupo.

According to Prince William, George is “very lively.” However, the proud father also described his son as “delightful.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are already learning royal manners, even though they’re still just toddlers. The pair were adorable during the Royal Tour as they waved to onlookers and photographers, copying what their parents often do.

Prince George, however, betrayed his “lively” character by pulling a few faces at photographers as they walked down the tarmacs toward awaiting cars. He was also seen leaning on his father several times as his father greeted officials and those waiting for the royal family to disembark from their travels.

George and Charlotte explore helicopters in Hamburg on the last day of #RoyalVisitGermany???????????? A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Good bye and thank you to everyone for such a wonderful visit to Poland and Germany! It was a privilege getting to meet so many people and visit such incredible parts of both countries???????????????????????? A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]