‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Are Amy Roloff And Boyfriend Chris Marek Still Together?

The Little People, Big World family is currently busy preparing for Molly Roloff’s upcoming wedding to her beau, Joel Silvius, in August. While these important highlights in the Roloff family’s life are expected to be released in the upcoming season of the TLC reality series, many fans could not help but wonder how things are going between Amy Roloff and her new boyfriend, Chris Marek. Are they still together?

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has been sparking several rumors online that she and boyfriend Chris Marek have already split. In earlier episodes of the TLC reality show, Amy admitted to the cameras that she has insecurities and doubts over her blossoming relationship with Chris.

Back then, Chris reassured the LPBW star that her height has never been an issue for him, which gave Amy enough confidence to move forward in their relationship. Despite Chris’ reassurance, many fans could not help but wonder if Amy and Chris are still together.

Per In Touch Magazine, latest updates from Amy on her social media page reveal that she and Chris are going strong. In one of the photos posted on the Little People, Big World star’s Instagram page, Amy was seen celebrating the Fourth of July with Chris and a couple of her friends in Michigan.

An earlier post from Amy seemed like the Little People, Big World star’s response to the never-ending breakup rumors surrounding her and Chris. In the said post, Amy said that she is “happy and we’re still doing great” and that she is looking forward to exploring more things in the coming years with her boyfriend.

Many fans are happy that Amy was able to find love after getting divorced from her husband, Matt Roloff, who also stars on Little People, Big World. However, several fans could not help but wonder whether Amy and Matt still have feelings for each other.

In earlier episodes of the TLC reality drama, Amy admitted that she feels “awkward” seeing Matt’s new girlfriend, since she is a close friend and an employee of the farm. This initially sparked rumors that Amy still has feelings for Matt, but her recent photos with Chris prove that she has moved on and is looking forward to a brighter future.

Now, fans want to know, “What’s next for Amy Roloff and Chris Marek? Are they planning to get married?” This and more updates on the Roloff family are expected to be unveiled on the upcoming season of Little People, Big World on TLC.

[Featured Image by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery]