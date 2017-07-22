Why You Need To Know About The ‘Path Of Totality’

The countdown has begun. Only 31 days until the Great Solar Eclipse! For those in the “path of totality,” this could be a once-in-a-lifetime event! But why is that? And what is the “path of totality” anyway? And where can you find it?

On August 21, the U.S. is going to experience a total solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States was in 1979. This year’s eclipse is going to be a special one. For the first time in history, the “path of totality” will be completely in the U.S. And, for those in that path, it will be an unforgettable experience. Is your city in the “path of totality”? Check out this cool map to see!

The “path of totality” is, according to the National Science Foundation, “a 70-mile-wide ribbon where the moon will completely cover the sun; it stretches from Oregon to South Carolina.” The total trip across the U.S. will take about 90 minutes. Each place in the path will have about two-and-a-half minutes of total coverage.

This will be a great chance for professional scientists. It will also be an awesome opportunity for citizen scientists. In fact, citizen scientists are “expected to play a major role in making valuable observations during the eclipse.” A number of universities are conducting projects that will use observations, images, and data collected along the path of totality. This will help them to learn more about the sun, especially about the corona, “Baily’s beads,” and the “diamond ring effect,” to name a few.

According to Eclipse2017.org, this is not an event to miss. To explain, “if you’re in the path, you see what is perhaps one of the most phenomenal sights that human eyes can convey to a brain!” But what about if you aren’t exactly in the path? What’s that like? To give you a reason to get in the path, they tell us, “if you’re not in the path, even by only a mile or so (!!!!!), you will come away wondering what in the heck we even bothered to make this site for!”

You may not be in the path unless you move toward it. That’s okay. The great thing about the path is that it is accessible. Most people in the U.S. can get there in less than a day. There is even a cool map from Thrillist that shows how long you will need to drive to get there from your location.

So, make plans to see the eclipse, and make sure to get into the path of totality! Unless you are an “eclipse chaser,” this may be the only time you get the opportunity.

Here are some other “eclipse things” to think about to get you excited.

[Featured Image by JPL Designs/Shutterstock]