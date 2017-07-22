Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Scared That Tyga Will Release A ‘Sex Tape’ Of The Pair Out Of Revenge

Kylie Jenner’s older brother, Rob Kardashian, recently released naked photos of his ex, Blac Chyna, and now sources close to Kylie Jenner claim that she’s scared the same thing might happen to her.

Although Kylie Jenner hasn’t come out and said that she and Tyga filmed a sex tape, it appears that the pair have lots of videos documenting their on-again, off-again relationship, some of which are pretty steamy. The source stated that Kylie and Tyga were obsessed with filming videos on their phones, and it is unclear of the contents of those videos.

What’s even scarier is that Tyga recently released a song that seemed to suggest that he might leak some of their most private moments together.

In the song “Run It Back,” Tyga rapped, “Reaching for my phone/Let me record that a**/Let me record that a**/If the s**t leak don’t be mad.”

Kylie Jenner has called the videos “intimate,” which typically only means one thing. But after witnessing what her brother did to Blac Chyna in the revenge porn department, hopefully Tyga will be smart enough to keep his homemade videos to himself.

Recently, Tyga stated in an interview that he’s still “got love” for Kylie Jenner, but he’s moved on and is no longer “in love” with her.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Tyga said part of the reason he no longer wished to be with Kylie was because of the fact that her entire life is documented for social media and reality TV cameras. He likes to keep his life private, though he understood that Kylie Jenner didn’t really have that luxury due to her famous family.

Kylie Jenner has moved on from Tyga and is currently dating rapper Travis Scott. Reportedly, the pair have moved in with one another for the summer and are seeing how being together 24/7 goes, at least when Travis isn’t on tour.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a “T” tattooed on her ankle for Tyga, but recently had it covered up to symbolize the new chapter in her life.

The star has recently had a wax figure made of her at Madame Tussauds, symbolizing how famous the entire family actually is. The wax figure wears the actual dress that she wore to the Met Gala just a few months ago.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]