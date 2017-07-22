Usher Sued For $10 Million For Allegedly Exposing Another Woman To Herpes

Usher Raymond may have to just go ahead and let it burn — and by “it,” we mean his money.

TMZ reports that the “Confessions” singer has been sued once again for allegedly spreading genital herpes and not disclosing that he has the condition.

According to TMZ, court documents reveal that the woman, who did not identify herself, had sex with Usher earlier this year and they did not use a condom, even though they’d used protection during a previous sexual encounter.

When she read the news that Usher had settled a lawsuit in 2012 for spreading the sexually transmitted disease, she reportedly became concerned that she had been exposed to the virus as well. However, the documents do not state whether she has tested positive for the herpes simplex virus.

She is seeking compensation for Usher’s alleged negligence and battery and for the emotional distress the situation caused her. She’s suing Usher for $10 million.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Usher paid $1.1 million to the woman who previously sued him for exposing her to herpes without disclosing the fact that he had it. It turns out that the woman in question, Maya Fox-Davis, was a bridesmaid in Usher’s wedding to his first wife, Tameka Foster. Fox-Davis was linked to Raymond’s divorce since there were allegations that he had cheated on his wife with her.

Let It Burn: Woman Suing Usher For $10Million For Exposing Her To Herpes https://t.co/0Ti0tjxz73 pic.twitter.com/buD3yC0vhb — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 22, 2017

There had been some signs that Usher may have been cheating on Tameka Foster with Maya Fox-Davis. Radar Online reported that they had been photographed together at a playground in 2008. Foster was pregnant with Usher’s child at the time.

Let it Burn! Usher Paid $1 Million Dollars To Woman He Infected With Herpes… https://t.co/iUdkogseDm pic.twitter.com/58OKXIRXbv — StraightFromTheA.com (@StraightFrmTheA) July 19, 2017

As the New York Daily News notes, California law states that it is illegal to knowingly transmit an STD to your sexual partner. According to the court documents, Usher reportedly told Maya Fox-Davis that he had tested negative for STDs even though there was allegedly a greenish discharge coming from his penis. The R&B singer had been diagnosed with herpes in either 2009 or 2010, New York Daily News reports.

Maya said that she later discovered that she had herpes after she started showing symptoms which included vaginal sores, fever, and chills.

Do you think that Usher will contest the new lawsuit or settle out of court? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Maya Fox-Davis: Woman Who Allegedly Contracted Herpes From Usher Was A Bridesmaid In His Wedding

Usher Allegedly Paid $1.1 Million To Settle Incurable Herpes Virus Lawsuit Brought By Intimate Partner

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]