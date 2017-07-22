Surviving Members Of Linkin Park Cancel Tour Following Suicide Of Singer Chester Bennington

The surviving members of Linkin Park have chosen to cancel their upcoming tour for One More Light, the band’s final album with lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Reps for concert promoter Live Nation confirmed the news to Billboard early Friday evening, just one day after the “What I’ve Done” rock vocalist and father-of-six took his own life by hanging at the age of 41.

In a statement to Billboard, Live Nation offered their condolences on Chester’s passing and promised fans full refunds for their purchased tickets.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” the company said, prior to adding, “refunds [would be made] available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Bennington and his band mates — Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn — were initially scheduled to begin the music excursion to promote May’s One Last Light, Linkin Park’s seventh and incidentally, final album with Chester, on July 27 in Massachusetts.

The disc’s first single, the melancholy “Heavy,” featuring pop singer Kiiara, was released in February of this year. A video for the album’s second single, “Talking to Myself,” debuted on YouTube the morning of Bennington’s death, July 20.

Since news of Chester Bennington’s suicide went global, fellow Linkin Park vocalist Shinoda has been the only member of the Grammy-nominated nu-metal icons to speak out with a tweet that promised a longer statement “as soon as [Linkin Park] had one” to offer.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

In an eerie connection to the Linkin Park singer’s suicide, Bennington took his life on what would have been the 53rd birthday of Chris Cornell, the ex-leader of Soundgarden and Audioslave who, like Chester, committed suicide by hanging on May 18, 2017, nearly two months to the day of Bennington reportedly following suit in a home in Palos Verdes, California.

“Linkin Park was due to co-headline with Blink-182 at New York’s Citi Field on July 28 in what was billed as the ‘Welcome to Blinkin’ Park‘ tour. On July 30, the bands were scheduled for Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania,” Variety reported.

Linkin Park’s last tour date with Chester Bennington took place on July 6 at the Barclay Arena in Birmingham, England, according to Billboard.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]