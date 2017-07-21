Steak ‘n Shake Customer Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Someone Over Runny Egg

An irate customer who police described as “acting crazy” allegedly threatened to shoot someone at Steak ‘n Shake because he didn’t like the way his sandwich tasted.

The incident occurred at a restaurant in South Euclid, Ohio, in suburban Cleveland earlier this week.

According to cops, the man stormed the restaurant, claimed he was carrying a weapon, and went behind the counter into the kitchen restricted area apparently to seek out the cook. Officers responding to the scene indicated that the man was extremely uncooperative, but fortunately it turned out that he was unarmed.

“Police say the 20-year-old man complained that the egg on his sandwich was runny and slimy and looked like spit,” NBC Cincinnati affiliate WWLT reported.

Cops arrested the man on a charge of aggravated menacing. According News5 Cleveland, the suspect denied making any shooting threats “despite several patrons and Steak ‘n Shake employees saying otherwise.”

In a Facebook post that apparently summarizes the incident (although without identifying the venue as Steak ‘n Shake), the South Euclid Police Department as a public service outlined a helpful protocol for customers who are unhappy with their fast-food order.

Remain calm

Act rational

Don’t make comments you will regret later

Don’t take matters into your hands

When the police arrive be cooperative

The “hotel SEPD” doesn’t take special orders either, the post cautioned.

Founded in 1934, the Steak ‘n Shake chain operates about 550 locations, mostly in the midwest and south, the majority of which are company owned, with 20 percent franchised. Most outlets are open 24-7. The chain is perhaps best known for its steakburgers and milk shakes.

As regular Inquisitr readers know, people take their fast good seriously, and some aren’t shy about expressing their displeasure if necessary. For example, just the other night, a brawl erupted at a Toronto pizza restaurant after a woman complained that her order was taking too long. The cell phone video of the scuffle that cops say involved about 10 patrons subsequently went viral.

Elsewhere, an Iowa woman, described by a witness as “extremely hangry,” climbed over the counter and brawled with a female McDonald’s manager last month. Apparently the customer grew impatient while waiting for her McChicken sandwich. The fight was also recorded by a cell phone camera.

Also last month, a dispute over an order of chicken that was served cold left a Virginia restaurant owner with a broken nose and her daughter with a black eye when a couple got violent even after receiving a refund.

Consumers with a beef, as it were, over fast food, seems to be a growing trend, although perhaps we find out about these incidents more often because of the combination “meal” of social media and cell phone cameras.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock]