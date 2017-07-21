‘BB19’ Battle Back Spoilers: Who Is Back In The Game, Who Won The HOH Competition?

Big Brother 19 Battle Back spoilers will be available Friday evening, July 21, following a special episode of the show. The winner of the Battle Back Competition, as well as the winner of the Week 4 HOH Competition, will get revealed to fans of the show. For those people interested in learning those details as soon as they are revealed, this article from the Inquisitr will provide that up-to-the-minute information.

These BB19 spoilers will begin coming out at roughly 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Friday night, with CBS presenting what could be taped footage of what has taken place over the past 24 hours. After the one-hour episode, there could be a lot of additional information that comes out on the live feeds. It’s certainly going to be an exciting night for the reality competition show, with fans patiently waiting to find out if the twists present some excitement for the summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Battle Back Competition will be played by Dominique Cooper, Cody Nickson, Jillian Parker, and Cameron Heard. Megan Lowder won’t be able to compete, as she chose to self-evict and bring her summer to an end prematurely. She will have to watch from home as the other four evicted houseguests compete for a second chance at the $250,000 cash prize.

While there have been a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers about the Battle Back Competition, what hasn’t been revealed is whether or not it will be tied directly to the Week 4 Head of Household Competition. In the past, the evicted houseguests have been placed in the same endurance competition as the people remaining in the house. The evicted houseguest lasting the longest would get back in the house, while the person winning the overall competition would become the new HOH.

The other way for the Battle Back Competition to work would be to have the evicted houseguests face off against each other one at a time, with the winner advancing. That would pit Cameron Heard and Jillian Parker against each other first, with the winner going on to face Cody Nickson. Then the winner of that second competition would play against Dominique Cooper to get back in the BB19 house. The overall winner of the Battle Back Competition might then get a spot in the Week 4 Head of Household Competition.

No matter how the July 21 episode plays out, it is going to be a night packed with BB19 spoilers. Make sure to tune in here to find out the updates as they come from the CBS episode and inside the BB19 house. Could another twist surface that allows the current houseguests to block a returner? It could get very interesting over the next 24 hours and a lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers are expected over the weekend.

