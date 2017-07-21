AJ Styles Has Been Trying To Convince Vince McMahon To Have Dream Match At ‘WWE SummerSlam’

For several years, wrestling fans dreamed about the possibility of seeing AJ Styles wrestle inside a WWE ring. The WWE Universe was convinced it would never happen, but The Phenomenal One has been one of the company’s best hands since debuting during the 2015 WWE Royal Rumble Match last year. Over the past year and a half, AJ Styles has been able to fulfill many of dream matches that wrestling fans had wondered about for well over a decade.

However, The Phenomenal One has his own dream opponents and matches he would like to be a part of during his run with WWE. During a recent guest appearance on the Edge and Christian Pod of Awesomeness, AJ revealed that he has been trying to convince Vince McMahon to bring the rematch between himself and Shinsuke Nakamura from Wrestle Kingdom 10 to a WWE PPV in the future. Styles had the following to say about pitching the match to Vince.

“Well not to toot my own horn here, but that was my idea. Because I wanted to show Vince that there’s something special here. Something that people wanted to see. So let’s wait until we give it to them, and give them something bigger than just you know, a TV match. It was one of those cold chill moments that I got, standing in the middle of the ring looking through the ladder at Nakamura.”

As it turns out, the confrontation and brawl between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank weren’t just for fun. The Phenomenal One has been working to convince The Boss to give him a match with The King of Strong Style. With WWE SummerSlam just around the corner, he may get his wish. There are some complications with John Cena, but having a match between Nakamura vs. Styles at the biggest party of the summer is a possibility.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s booking has been slow since his main roster debut after WrestleMania 33. The powers that be are clearly trying to keep him from moving too fast on SmackDown Live, but the WWE Universe has been hoping his path would cross with The Phenomenal One, especially with both men on the roster for the blue brand. AJ has been trying to convince Vince to give him the match, but the fans may have done the convincing at Money in the Bank.

When Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura locked eyes at WWE Money in the Bank, it was a special moment. A big match between them would be even bigger at WWE SummerSlam or even on the grandest stage of them all. The WWE fans are hopeful it’ll happen sooner rather than later, but it seems to be only a matter of time before the match happens.

[Featured Image by WWE]