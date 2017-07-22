‘Vikings’ Season 5: The Premiere Date Is Announced, Plus Travis Fimmel Makes An Unexpected Appearance

Fans have been desperately waiting for news on the Season 5 premiere date for History Channel’s Vikings. Many have predicted Season 5 will premiere in November on account of that’s when the second half of Season 4 premiered last year. However, most resigned themselves to the fact they would have to wait until San Diego Comic-Con to find out the true date.

The Vikings Q&A panel, held on Friday, revealed some interesting facts. For example, did you know Alex Hogh, who plays Ivar the Boneless, spent three weeks crawling around his hotel room to prepare for the role of Ivar?

Alex crawled around his hotel room for the "first three weeks" in preparations to play Ivar #VikingsSDCC Dedication my friend ???? — Vikings on HISTORY (@HistoryVikings) July 22, 2017

Vikings creator, Michael Hirst, also revealed just how much he was missing Travis Fimmel in Season 5.

“Ragnar was a huge part of my life as well as Travis,” Hirst revealed during the SDCC panel.

And, it was lucky Hirst had such kind words to say about the Aussie actor, as Travis Fimmel crashed the Vikings panel, dressed as a kangaroo. Fans immediately took to Twitter, using the hashtag #VikingsSDCC to show their excitement at the resurrection of Ragnar — even if it was just for the Vikings panel.

And, for those that are fans of Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside in Vikings, Fimmel reportedly gave out Ludwig’s phone number.

Now, for those of you who are already looking forward to Season 6 of Vikings, Michael Hirst revealed he is too, with scripts already being written for the new season. While History Channel hasn’t officially confirmed Vikings will return for Season 6, this is a good indicator that an official announcement isn’t far away, especially considering his response was tweeted via History’s official Twitter account for Vikings.

Michael Hirst is writing episodes for season 6! Fingers CROSSED #VikingsSDCC — Vikings on HISTORY (@HistoryVikings) July 22, 2017

Now, about that premiere date for Vikings Season 5?

The panel ended with a trailer for the upcoming season of Vikings. Along with that was the premiere date of Wednesday, November 29 at 9/8c according to TV. So, that means there are only 130 days until the Season 5 premiere of Vikings.

You can view the brand new Season 5 trailer below.

The trailer is interesting as it shows Ivar the Boneless teaming up with Harald Finehair in an attempt to take over Kattegat from Lagertha. However, Lagertha is not without a plan. It seems she has sided with Ubbe against Ivar. So, will Ubbe betray his brother — or Lagertha?

Only by tuning into Season 5 of Vikings will reveal the answers!

