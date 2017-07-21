Charlize Theron Dishes On The New Mystery Man In Her Life: ‘This Guy Really Impressed Me!’

Charlize Theron has been keeping busy with a running list of hits debuting in movie theaters through 2016 and into this year, but that doesn’t mean that the Atomic Blonde star is all business. She has taken time for herself and has even been dating someone new. Now, Theron talks about this new celebrity love interest, but is she divulging his name?

Charlize Theron Gushes Over Her New Romantic Interest

Charlize has been out promoting her latest action flick, Atomic Blonde, and as People shares, a recent guest spot on Howard Stern’s radio show provided an opportunity for the actress to share news about her personal life, as well. Stern has a way of getting celebrities to divulge the details of their most personal encounters live on the air, but Theron didn’t need much goading. She was more than eager to gush over her latest date, though she couldn’t be persuaded to share his name.

“I went on a date maybe, like, a month ago. I had a great date, I’ve got to tell you. I had an incredible date,” Theron admitted to Stern. “This guy really impressed me.”

Ms. Theron went on to say that the unnamed guy was very cool. While some people fake being calm and cool, Charlize said her new lover is a natural, exuding a cool demeanor without coming off as pretentious.

Fans should be warned against scouring the internet in search of paparazzi pictures revealing the identity of this mystery man. Charlize said they stayed away from the populated Los Angeles nightlife for their date. Ms. Theron reveals that the date was an impromptu getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city following a chance meeting.

Charlize Theron Dishes The Details Of Her Date

The pair went for a nine-mile hike under the full moon, reports CBS News. The Atomic Blonde star says she wasn’t at all unnerved by being alone with her gentleman in the dark, adding that the seclusion made the date that much more fun.

Is this mystery man the one? Probably not. While she had a great time on her date, Ms. Theron told Stern that she was still looking for a new love interest and says she doesn’t want to date another actor.

“I wish I could meet people outside of my industry,” said Charlize Theron. “That’s my problem. I watch documentaries about adventures and I’m like, ‘I want to be with somebody like that who can climb a f—— mountain.'”

At this point in her life, Charlize says she’s not really concerned with appearances. While the actress may be one of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers, she says she’s more interested in character than good looks. She wants some one who can have a good time and will be good to her children.

Charlize Theron is the mother to a son, Jackson, 5, and a daughter, August, 2.

