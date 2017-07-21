‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf Teases A ‘Turn’ In Brady Black, But It’s A ‘Very Happy Thing’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady Black and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) are probably not going to last much longer. The actress is no longer filming scenes, although Nicole will still be seen on television screens until November. When Nicole leaves Salem, Brady will be left with a broken heart once again. Some fans are concerned about him coping with his heartache in an unhealthy way. However, Eric Martsolf hinted to Soap Opera Digest that there is going to be a turn in Brady. Don’t worry, based on what the actor revealed, it sounds like a positive switch for the character.

The publication asked several Days Of Our Lives actors what they thought of Ron Carlivati’s scripts. Even though he began not too long ago, everyone seems excited. Some of them even included a small hint of what to expect from their character in the next few months. This includes Martsolf, who revealed that things are going to be a bit different for Brady, but fans would probably enjoy it.

“I have a particular turn as a character that I’m excited about. It’s good to portray and I think it will be a very happy thing for viewers to find out.”

Over the past few years on Days Of Our Lives, Brady has experienced a lot of difficulties. He went through a drug addiction, which was painful to watch. Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) stole Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) fetus and implanted it inside of her own body. As a result, Brady and Theresa didn’t even know their son existed until after he was born. Then, he had his heart broken for the millionth time when Theresa left Salem. Fans know the real reason his fiancee had to go, but Brady believed she abandoned their family.

Of course, fans can’t forget that Brady needed a heart transplant, and ended up with Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) memories, dreams, and emotions. Then, he was shot by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and nearly died as a result.

With Arianne Zucker leaving Days Of Our Lives, Brady is going to get hurt once again. On social media, one viewer predicted that Brady might go down a dark path and turn back to drugs and alcohol. However, Martsolf’s statement seems to imply something different is going to happen. Of course, he couldn’t ruin the surprise and give anything away.

Could the “turn” in Brady be the return of Theresa? Or does it have to do with an exciting storyline or an adjustment to his own character? Perhaps he will toughen up and not try to play the knight in shining armor all the time. He has spent the majority of his time rescuing damsels in distress. What about Brady’s dreams, goals, and desires? Maybe it will finally be time for Brady to focus on himself, rather than the various women in his life that always need saving.

What do you think Eric Martsolf meant by his comment? Does the “turn” in Brady Black have to do with another character or perhaps a storyline? Or will Days Of Our Lives be featuring a bit of a personality change?

