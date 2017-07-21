Darcey Silva Already Regrets Doing ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,’ Their Status Revealed

It is almost time for a new 90 Day Fiance spin-off called 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. With this show, the viewers will get to meet all-new couples. Starcasm shared that one of the women on the show Darcey Silva is already upset about the way she is being portrayed and is a bit nervous about doing the show now. It is too late to change her mind now, though.

One couple on this new show is 42-year-old Darcey Silva from Middletown, Connecticut, and her significant other Jesse, a 24-year-old physical trainer from Amsterdam. This couple is still in the early stages of their relationship. Darcey is already unsure about being on the show since the new preview came out.

She went to her Facebook page and shared, “Wow!!! I’m so sad and lost for words!!! I’m already feeling not portrayed well here! Good luck to me!!!!”

She went on to explain that she is being serious and is glad to know that everyone will love Jesse at least.

Several people were telling Darcey that they are going to love her and that it will be fine, but she isn’t convinced of it at all.

She said, “Sorry I feel like I just damaged my name and company! I should’ve kept our love private! Too many people judge and makes me look desperate and bad! Not good for my kids and family name either.”

She also said that women who saw the clip are already reaching out to Jesse. They must like what they see already.

Darcey went on to explain that she is pretty sure she knows how the drama will unfold considering she knows what they filmed. She is really nervous about how she will look. Jesse is replying back to her and telling her that he loves her, so these two are still together. They are actually on vacation together now, so there is a big spoiler for this season.

All that Darcey Silva seems to have seen so far is the preview. It sounds like she needs to see the entire series before she can really make up her mind on how they portrayed her on the show. The fans could end up loving her after they watch her on the show.

Are you surprised to hear that Darcey Silva is already unsure about her decision to do 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? Do you feel like they will make her look okay on the show? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when it starts on TLC on August 6.

[Featured Image by Darcey Silva/Instagram]