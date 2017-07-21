WWE ‘Battleground’ 2017 Rumors: Results Spoilers Revealed By Latest Match Winner Odds?

With the WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view approaching, there are always WWE rumors for possible championships changing hands. The upcoming event could see several belts change hands. This latest SmackDown Live exclusive event takes place on Sunday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with multiple championships on the line. There’s also the pride of the American nation on the line in a Flag match, as well as a No. 1 contender’s match for the women’s division. Many of the Battleground match results will help determine who battles who when the SummerSlam 2017 PPV arrives. Here’s a look at the latest Battleground 2017 spoilers and rumors for possible winners at the upcoming event based on match odds.

With each WWE pay-per-view that takes place, some sports books release betting odds for the favorites to win each of the matches. For the most part, the favorites at the books tend to pan out as the winners for the PPV match card. There’s always a few exceptions to that rule, such as the shocker when The Undertaker lost his first match at WrestleMania and nobody saw it coming. However, this latest PPV doesn’t appear to have that sort of “surprise factor” included. A Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in may offer that if it happens.

For well over a week now, the odds have been live for John Cena vs. Rusev in a Flag Match, as well as Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match. As the WWE Leaks site reported on Friday, odds for several more of the matches on the card were published at the Irish sports book Paddy Power. These include the SmackDown tag team championship match, the women’s No. 1 contender match, the United States Championship match, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin.

As of this report, there are several favorites on the betting odds to look at as winners ahead of this weekend’s PPV. Among them, Mike Kanellis is a slight 8 to 11 favorite to capture yet another win over Sami Zayn (even). In another non-title match, “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger is favored at 1 to 2 odds to defeat Aiden English who was a 6 to 4 underdog as of this report. In Shinsuke’s match against “The Lone Wolf,” Nakamura was recently listed by Paddy Power at 2 to 5 odds to defeat Corbin (7 to 4). As of this report, there are no odds on which tag team attacked Tyler Breeze, but “The Fashion Police” may finally solve the case on Sunday.

In terms of championship matches, one title may be on the move. The New Day are currently listed as the favorites at 4 to 9 to defeat The Uso. That could mean due to disqualification, or a pinfall/submission for the tag team titles. It would add a different title to New Day’s resume and push them ahead on SmackDown Live. One has to wonder if WWE is preparing to bring some other teams into the mix to take them on, though, as there isn’t much going for the roster’s tag division beyond this feud.

In the United States title match, AJ Styles is listed at 1 to 3 odds to retain his title, compared to former champion Kevin Owens’ odds to win at 15 to 8. There have been some rumors floating around via fans that may suggest Styles will drop the title back to Owens as WWE gave Styles a “career moment” at New York’s Madison Square Garden just for his upcoming DVD. However, it would be shocking, and probably upsetting to many fans, to see such a short reign for a star of Styles’ caliber.

The two biggest matches on the card may be the Flag match between Rusev and Cena, as well as the Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship. As of this report, John Cena continues to lead the odds to win the match and hoist the American flag after his victory. Cena is listed as a 1 to 10 favorite, while Rusev is listed at just 5 to 1 odds as the underdog. A $100 bet on Rusev should he win, would pay a bettor $500, where’s a bettor needs to put up $1000 on Cena in order to win just $100 back.

For the WWE Championship match, it seems this will be the final match in the feud between “The Viper” Randy Orton and the “Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal, which is good for many fans. The current champion is expected to escape the prison and win the match, as he has odds of 3 to 10, compared to 11 to 5 for the challenger. It won’t be surprising if The Singh Brothers help Jinder win, or someone else shows up to start a feud with Orton. Based on the way the title picture is looking, Mahal will likely feud with John Cena after this win, or maybe even Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE fans, do you think New Day will be the only championship winners on Sunday? Who are your picks to win the matches for WWE’s Battleground 2017 pay-per-view?

