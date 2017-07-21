Carrie Underwood Stuns In Tiny Bikini Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Carrie Underwood is shutting down the pregnancy rumors by stripping down to a tiny orange bikini.

Just weeks after fans claimed the superstar may have been showing off a small baby bump in a tight dress, Underwood shut down the rampant pregnancy speculation once and for all by showing off her incredibly toned abs and legs in the tiny bikini.

Underwood, who’s been pretty quiet on social media recently, ended her Instagram hiatus on July 21 with a stunning photo of herself posing by a lake in a two-piece from her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

Making it pretty clear that she and her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, probably won’t be giving their 2-year-old son, Isaiah, a sibling just yet, Carrie showed off her incredibly toned torso in the snap as well as her world famous legs as she bared her incredible bikini body.

Although the “Dirty Laundry” singer didn’t reveal where she’s been hiding over the past few days, she did tell her more than 6 million followers on the site that she’s been spending her summer enjoying some time with family and friends. She also encouraged her fans to get out in the sun and do the same.

“Sunshine = ✔ Lake = ✔ @caliabycarrie swimsuit = ✔ Happiness and love for time with family and friends = ✔✔✔✔✔,” Carrie captioned the stunning bikini photo, where she was also sporting noticeably longer hair after chopping off her locks into a bob following the birth of her son in 2015.

“Summertime is all about love… love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax!” she then added, alongside several heart emojis.

Carrie then made it clear that her incredibly toned bikini body was all natural and didn’t use any Instagram tricks, adding, “PS: #NoFilter.”

Fans were quick to praise the former American Idol winner for stripping down and left sweet messages in support of the superstar’s body confidence.

“Leg goals,” Instagram user @jbrightreynolds wrote, while @elisabeth.stephens3 added, “You look so amazing.”

“OMG YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY PERFECT,” @saraxsings then wrote.

Underwood has stayed pretty under the radar over the past few weeks and months, only posting a few snaps to social media. She’s remained out of the spotlight to spend some time with family and friends.

The star was, however, spotted filming a new opening for NBC’s Sunday Night Football last month, where fans claimed that she appeared to be showing off what they speculated was a baby bump under her tight red dress.

Carrie then performed at a private concert for Microsoft a few days later in a baggy red top and denim shorts, which had fans once again speculating that the singer could have been hiding a growing bump.

But by the looks of Underwood’s toned abs and flat tummy in her new bikini photo, it’s pretty unlikely the country superstar is expecting her second baby right now, despite teasing earlier this year that she and Mike are ready to expand their family.

