WWE News: Seth Rollins Calls Out The Rock, Which Adds To Possibility Of Huge Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

There is still a lot of time until WrestleMania 34 takes place in New Orleans, but there is already some groundwork being laid for some of the biggest matches on the card. A few weeks ago, one fan tweeted out a dream match that he’d love to see, and it would be Seth Rollins taking on The Rock for the World Heavyweight Championship. Well, Rollins responded to it, and now, he’s actually taken it a step further and has called out the former world champion.

It’s really hard to say what matches will be on the card of WrestleMania 34 as it is still eight months away and anything could happen by then. WWE could change their minds about storylines, major injuries could occur, and new signings could take place that will have new talents ready to get involved.

Still, who wouldn’t want to see Seth Rollins vs. The Rock for one of the top titles at WrestleMania 34?

As reported by Still Real To Us, a fan presented a match-up to Rollins that would have him taking on The Rock for the top title at the biggest event of the year. While it isn’t necessarily up to Rollins, he did feed into the idea and sent the fans into a frenzy.

I mean Mania is only like 8 months away…???????? https://t.co/JMQIJaAbXH — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 5, 2017

Sure, he may have just been teasing the fans and stirring them up to keep them on edge, but he doesn’t seem to want to let it go.

Delaware 105.9 FM recently interviewed Seth Rollins regarding this weekend’s WWE Live Event and how he will face off against Bray Wyatt. While that is intriguing and sure to be a good match, Rollins also spoke out about the possibility of battling The Rock at next year’s huge pay-per-view.

Rollins was asked about the rumors floating around that he will face off with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 34, and that is when things got a bit heated.

“Obviously ‘Rocky’ is a little busy these days doing some Hollywood things, making movies, doing TV shows, all sorts of good stuff. If the opportunity came about I’d have no problem taking on The Rock at WrestleMania, sounds like a good time to me. “I’m in the prime of my career right now. The Rock’s past his prime, he’s had his days, he’s an old man at this point in time,” Rollins said. “I’m young, youthful, and vibrant. I’m ready to go.”

Again, this could simply be Rollins talking trash or trying to get the fans riled up, but it does lead to some interesting possibilities.

The Rock is 45-years-old and is currently working on no less than four films, with a number of others in the works. With huge insurance policies covering The Rock if he is unable to work in a film, the studios aren’t going to allow him to risk getting hurt in a wrestling ring, but WWE has pulled off bigger surprises.

Seth Rollins is involved in a storyline with Dean Ambrose, his former brother in The Shield, and they are facing off against The Miztourage next week on Monday Night Raw. The Rock is busy working on movie after movie after movie, but he always seems to find time now and then to return to WWE. If all of the insurance issues and everything else could be overcome, it would not be out of the question to see Rollins vs. Rock at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

[Featured Image by WWE]