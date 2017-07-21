Scaramucci Charms The Masses, Blows Reporters A Kiss, And Is Big On ‘Love’

Anthony Scaramucci was “enormously effective” at the podium today and he’s probably the “most effective” person that Trump has put at that podium yet, said Chris Wallace on Fox News after the White House Press Conference on Friday afternoon. Chris Wallace suggested that Sean Spicer has a lot of gray hair now from selling one point and then having Trump change the point in the middle of the stream. He is wondering how Scaramucci will handle the same situations.

According to BBC News, Sean Spicer quit his post as White House Press Secretary and Trump named Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Spicer’s replacement. Spicer quit in response to Trump’s move of appointing Scaramucci as the White House Communications Director, according to reports today.

The 54-year-old Scaramucci wasn’t shy about using the word “love” during the press conference today. He conveyed that he “loved” the president and that the president “loves” Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Fox News Specialists at the 5 p.m. hour called Scaramucci the “velvet hammer” for his direct, but very smooth communication style. When he was done with his time at the podium, he blew the press a kiss before handing the microphone back over to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reports USA Today.

Reports indicate that Scaramucci may have said all the right things when it came to his theory on the way things should work between his new role as the White House Communications Director and the press. His words appeared to resonate very well with many of the social media users. During his career as an entrepreneur, Scaramucci reports that he’s been a total team player and never acted like a boss. He believes in empowering people by working side-by-side with them, he said to the reporters at the conference today.

After Sean Spicer, Trump taps Obama donor Anthony Scaramucci as communications director https://t.co/G7zpQEUYRq by @PhilipWegmann pic.twitter.com/ggJbjVJDdm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 21, 2017

Spicer had been doing some of the tasks of the Communication Director since Michael Dubke resigned from that post in May. Scaramucci is someone that Trump trusts; he’s been friends with the man for a long time and like Trump, Scaramucci is a businessman and an entrepreneur.

Scaramucci is a “major Republican donor,” reports BBC News, when describing who Trump’s new “mouth piece” is. The new White House Communications Director is currently a senior vice-president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank. This is the U.S. government’s export credit agency. He said he would tie up loose ends with his outside business before becoming active in his new position for the government, Spicer will stay on until that happens.

When taking to the podium after his appointment was announced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders today, Scaramucci talked about the difference between a person “growing” in their position as opposed to “swelling” in a position. He also addressed the rumors that he and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were at odds. He debunked the rumors saying that he considered Reince as “a brother.”

Scaramucci once called Trump a “hack politician” who was engaging in “anti-American” rhetoric, which he says he regrets. This was brought up by reporters at the press conference. He said this back in 2015 when Trump, as a presidential candidate, targeted the “hedge fund guys paying nothing” in taxes, according to The Daily Beast.

The newest member of Trump’s White House team jokingly told reporters that this was something Trump brings up “every 15 seconds.” He wishes he never said it, he wholeheartedly regrets it, and it was a statement he made because he was inexperienced in the world of politics.

Once telling the reporters that he regretted that statement he gave a shout-out to Trump saying, “Mr. President if you’re listening, I personally apologize for the fiftieth time for saying that.”

He’s “a natural” and “he’s soothing,” reports one of the panel members on Fox News Friday afternoon. Scaramucci was likable up on that podium today, which was the consensus among the Fox News panel on live afternoon TV today. Some of the social media comments suggested that Scaramucci seemed to “set the mood,” one that put him on equal ground with the reporters. His answers to reporters were considered “respectful,” “honest,” and had a “tone of comradery,” according to online comments. Many on social media were in awe over the way Scaramucci handled the media today, as seen in the tweets below.

Wow, @Scaramucci is handling the media very well. — Lawrence B.Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) July 21, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci is the new White House communications director. Trump couldn't have picked a more intelligent loyalist into the WH. — Mike (@mike_Zollo) July 21, 2017

Watching @Scaramucci speak to the press right now.This man's a communication genuis.I'm impressed & can definitely see why @POTUS chose him — Corryn ???????? (@Corrynmb) July 21, 2017

At one point Scaramucci referred to the Navy SEALs and how they say that you eat an elephant “one bite at a time.” He then said that he and Sarah Huckabee Sanders will do the same. This was picked up on social media as the foundation for some sarcastic remarks.

Scaramucci: Sarah and I are going to eat an elephant — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017

The new White House Communications Director is an “intelligent and pleasant guy,” according to Ben Stein on Fox News live Friday afternoon. Stein said Scaramucci is facing a “hopeless task,” as the press doesn’t get along with Trump and he doesn’t get along with them. While there were plenty of positive comments about Trump’s decision to bring Scaramucci in, there were plenty of negative comments also popping up on the new White House Director.

Scaramucci has the nickname of “Mooch,” according to Death and Taxes.

News commentators and the folks online conveyed that they liked the way Scaramucci was able to poke fun at himself. This was yet another asset he brings to the table that is seen as positive among the many comments on the new White House Communications Director today. Scaramucci is not replacing Sean Spicer, that job went to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The White House Communications Director’s post has been vacant since May, and Spicer was pulling double duty, doing his job, as well as some of the tasks of a White House Director since that vacancy.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]