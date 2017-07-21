Adorable Princess Charlotte Throws A Royal Tantrum In Germany [Video]

It has been an exhausting week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They finished a five-day tour of Poland and Germany on Friday and returned home just in time for Prince George’s fourth birthday.

While the two royal children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were well-behaved during most of the five-day tour, shaking hands with Polish and German officials and accepting bouquets, the exhaustion of the grueling five-day tour finally caught up with Princess Charlotte on Friday.

The family was taken to see an Airbus Helicopter H145 — formerly EC145 — on Friday at an Airbus facility in Hamburg. The visit to the Airbus training facility, according to E! News, was one of the few events during the family’s visit to Hamburg that included the two royal children.

Prince George was clearly excited about the opportunity to see the inside of a real-life helicopter. The third in line to the throne of England could not hide his excitement when a helmet was strapped to his head, and he was allowed to enter the cockpit and take the pilot’s seat, according to the Daily Mail.

The Airbus Helicopter H145 is similar to the helicopters that Prince William flew when he was an air ambulance pilot, according to the BBC.

Princess Charlotte, the youngest member of the family, was caught on camera throwing a terrible-twos tantrum on the tarmac after climbing out of the helicopter on Friday.

Princess Charlotte is consoled by her mother after appearing to throw a tantrum while the royals are on tour pic.twitter.com/ANgRKf1nbD — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 21, 2017

Princess Charlotte’s tantrum might have been her way of letting her parents know that she would have preferred to stay behind at the hotel napping because the incident that sparked the royal toddler’s rage was rather minor — a spat with her mother over a sheaf of papers.

The video appears to show the toddler attempting to claim the papers from her mother, but Kate held on and refused to let go. Charlotte reacted to what shouldn’t have caused more than a feeling of minor irritation by stomping her little feet repeatedly in angry protest.

Kate appeared to have chided her before she began walking along, holding Charlotte’s hand. However, the little girl was in no mood to put up with her mother’s scolding. She threw herself to the ground and refused to move. Kate had to pick her up and speak encouragingly to her.

Prince George continued to be in excellent spirits, still glowing with excitement over his first opportunity to enter inside a helicopter cockpit when the CEO of Airbus Helicopters, Wolfgang Schoder, sent-off the royal family at the end of their five-day tour at Hamburg Airport. However, George’s little sister looked glum, as if she was still sulking over the memory of her spat with the Duchess of Cambridge.

The family, according to E! News, will arrive home from their tour of Poland and Germany just in time for George’s fourth birthday on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Christina Sabrowsky/AP Images]