Buffalo Bills Rumors: Anquan Boldin Signing The Answer To Depth Problem?

Buffalo Bills rumors suggest that the team has an interest in free agent receiver Anquan Boldin. The question of depth on the Bills’ roster has been a hot topic among NFL experts, with very little talent on the roster behind Sammy Watkins and Zay Jones in the receiving corps. A report by NBC Sports states that the team has scheduled a meeting with Boldin for next week, and they will discuss bringing him on for a one-year contract.

Anquan Boldin is a 14-year NFL veteran who isn’t ready to retire from the game yet. While even he would admit that his best days are behind him, Boldin could still have something to offer to a team looking for another receiver. Last season with the Detroit Lions, Boldin played in all 16 games, catching 67 passes for 584 yards and eight touchdowns.

Boldin spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (seven seasons), the Baltimore Ravens (three seasons), and the San Francisco 49ers (three seasons). In total, Boldin has appeared in 202 NFL games, catching 1,076 passes for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. Those are numbers that should have him receiving a lot of support to go to Canton when he finally decides to retire from the game. One more successful year couldn’t hurt his resume either.

A game-by-game breakdown by ESPN gives a prediction on how the Buffalo Bills will do in the 2017 NFL season. It isn’t a very good prognosis, though, as the Bills are predicted to finish with a 6-10 record and miss the NFL Playoffs (again). Adding a receiver like Boldin might make the team more of a threat on offense, but he also isn’t a player who would put the team over the top. The Bills will still need someone like Zay Jones to step up in a big way, as doing so would make the game easier for Boldin as well.

Experience. Versatility. Nose for the ball. One of our biggest free agent pickups is ready for his best season yet: https://t.co/ZKngFJtO4q pic.twitter.com/VsjZaqNT6E — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) July 21, 2017

The biggest need of the Bills is for LeSean McCoy to play an entirely healthy 2017 season and put up the numbers that made him one of the best running backs in the NFL. Couple that with consistent play from the quarterback position and the Bills might be able to surprise some teams during the regular season. While the team cannot afford to overpay for a player like Anquan Boldin, these Buffalo Bills rumors do make sense because he could help bring veteran leadership to the roster.

