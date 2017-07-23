Donald Trump Jr. Alleged Links With Russian Lawyer Natalia & Trump’s ‘Secret Meeting’ With Putin In G20 Summit

Since Donald Trump’s rise to the United States presidency, the controversy of Russian meddling has still not been settled to date. Recently, it came to notice that last year after Trump was elected president, Donald Trump Jr. met a Russian lawyer whose public credentials are allegedly directly related to Russia’s top intelligence and espionage agency, more commonly known as F.S.B.

The documents show that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya has now become a focal point amidst the political intrigue that shrouds and looms over the Trump presidency. The conclusion sketches the possibility of Trump’s presidential campaign allegedly in collusion with Russia. The documents also reveal Natalia Veselnitskaya’s intentions representing the interests of F.S.B. in a legal dispute over a luxury property’s ownership in northwest Moscow between 2005 and 2013.

However, there is no direct evidence regarding the lawyer’s current employment status in the Russian government or any of its intelligence services. In fact, she has denied having anything to do with the Kremlin, but the fact that she once represented interests of the F.S.B. in court may raise numerous eyebrows, especially among U.S. politicians.

Even though the F.S.B was sanctioned for its alleged role pertaining to ‘electoral hacking’, Russia flatly denies any such doings. Charles Grassley, Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has expressed concerns regarding how and why Veselnitskaya was able to move so swiftly within certain political arenas within the United States having such freedom. The Russian lawyer did not respond to questions posed by Reuters about her work when she was in the Russian intelligence. Reuters was also unable to uncover any record of when and by whom the lawsuit had begun, however, appeal documents showed that Rosimushchestvo, the Russian federal government-owned agency, was involved.

To add more heat to the already messy and controversial situation, the G-20 Summit has enticed many to accuse Donald Trump of holding a secret meeting with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, the Kremlin has denied saying that there was no such meeting held at Hamburg and confirmed that during the leadership dinner, they spoke of Russian children adopted by U.S. citizens. “I can only confirm that this real issue was debated, I can not say anything more,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

[Featured Image by Steffen Kugler/BPA via Getty Images]