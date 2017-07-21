Vicky Cornell Reaches Out To Talinda Bentley Bennington: Rock Star Wives Have Heartbreaking Bond After Suicide

Vicky Cornell and Talinda Ann Bentley Bennington are members of a club that no one would ever want to join. The wives of late rock band frontmen Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington are both grieving their husbands’ recent suicides. Cornell and Bennington both committed suicide by hanging. The rock vocalists were close friends, and Chester even performed the song “Hallelujah” at Chris’s funeral service in May.

According to TMZ, Talinda Ann Bentley was not at home when Chester Bennington killed himself. Chester’s family was out of town at the time, and he was found dead by his housekeeper in the bedroom of his residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County. The Linkin Park frontman had been vocal about his past struggles with addiction, depression, and suicidal thoughts, and the loss of his close friend, Chris Cornell, hit him very hard. In an open letter he posted after Chris Cornell’s death, Chester Bennington wrote that he was grateful that he had been able to spend so many special moments with Chris and his “beautiful family.”

Chester Bennington hung himself on what would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. After the news broke about Chester Bennington’s shocking suicide, Chris Cornell’s wife posted a poignant tweet that appeared to be directed at fellow rock widow, Talinda Ann Bentley.

“Just when I thought my heart couldn’t break any more…..I love you T,” Vicky wrote.

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more…..I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

The Cornell family also released a statement in the aftermath of Chester Bennington’s death.

“The Cornell family is overwhelmed by the heartbreaking news about Chester Bennington which tragically comes so soon after their family’s own loss,” a Cornell family spokesperson said, according to ABC News.

“They open up their loving arms to Chester’s family and share in the sorrow with all those who loved him.”

Like their husbands, the widows of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington have been close friends for years. The two couples were even photographed together during a 2009 vacation to Paris, so it’s clear their friendship went beyond rock star business.

Chris Cornell remembered by his good friend Chester Bennington https://t.co/oVNZ0hCtrT / via @SPIN pic.twitter.com/zzsASqdWzd — billboard (@billboard) July 20, 2017

Talinda Bentley Bennington has not posted anything to Twitter since her husband’s death on July 20. Talinda’s last tweet was a link to an article about being a parent to twins. Talinda and Chester were married in 2005 and had three children together; a son, Tyler, and 6-year-old twin girls, Lily and Lila. Chester was also father to three older children, Jamie, Isaiah, and Draven Sebastian.

Sadly, Talinda’s Twitter account was hacked the morning following her husband’s suicide. According to the New York Post, a series of vile messages were posted on Bennington’s widow’s social media page. The tweets alleged infidelity and false claims about Chester’s death. The tweets have since been deleted, and a rep for Linkin Park said the hack is being investigated.

The tragic news of Chester Bennington’s came on the same day that the Seattle-based nonprofit, Childhaven, announced the establishment of the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program. According to Rolling Stone, Cornell’s widow committed $100,000 to Childhaven to aid the organization’s efforts to help children and their families overcome the effects of trauma.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC]