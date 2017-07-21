Angelina Jolie’s Secret Diet And Exercise Routine Revealed

With so much talk over the years about Angelina Jolie’s weight, does she have a specific diet and exercise routine that she adheres to? As it turns out, she does. While her exercises have varied over time depending on what movie she is filming and how she needs to look for each role, Angelina does have a regular exercise routine and there are some foods that Angelina always makes certain she has around.

What might surprise many people is that when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s diet, she likes to make sure that she eats plenty of carbs. In fact, one of Angelina’s trainers, Simon Crane, revealed to Marie Claire that when he was working with Jolie, she would normally make sure she ate five small meals each day with a ratio of 70 percent carbs and 30 percent protein. Alcohol was strictly verboten, unless it was consumed in small amounts and only on weekends.

What kind of carbs does Angelina Jolie consume with her special diet? She is known to be a big fan of what are known as ancient grains, which include quinoa, buckwheat, spelt, and millet and she is also a strong advocate of chia seeds. When Angelina Jolie needs a snack, she likes to have handfuls of seeds and nuts.

With the Angelina Jolie diet, she also likes to have plenty of fresh fruit and steamed vegetables and makes sure she consumes plenty of whole foods, rather than junk food or sugary foods, according to Diet Spotlight. Instead of drinking regular milk, she has incorporated soy milk into her diet.

For her exercise routine, Angelina Jolie is known to do many things, including kickboxing, weight training, and yoga. Angelina may partake in kickboxing due to the fact that she not only has much greater agility with this type of exercise, but she also has greater stamina when she kickboxes which helps to increase her strength, especially in the region of her hips and thighs.

Angelina Jolie was taught by her trainer to do a type of exercise known as twisted lunges, which is believed by many to be an excellent core exercise. She also does squats, crunches, lunges, and planks and is known to combine aerobics with resistance, which many believe may be why Jolie normally looks so fit.

Despite rumors in the press about Angelina Jolie starving herself, she actually has an extremely varied and healthy diet which she combines with a strict exercise regime.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]