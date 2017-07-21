‘Dance Moms’ Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson, And Sia Working Together On Secret Project

Maddie Ziegler fans rejoice as her star rises even higher these days. The young Dance Moms alum is currently working on a super secret project with Kate Hudson and Maddie’s mentor, Sia. Although details are sketchy, the three of them have been spotted walking into a Los Angeles studio. Kate Hudson has also posted a picture of herself with Maddie Ziegler, saying they are working on a project together.

Mackenzie Ziegler, who was recently interviewed by Access Hollywood, about her new music and activewear line for Justice, stated that Maddie was “currently filming a movie,” which may have spilled the beans slightly on the project, but still, most fans are completely in the dark.

Kate Hudson has taken to her social media saying that she is doing something with dance, showing herself taking a dance lesson with a friend of hers. Kate Hudson has been dancing since she was 11-years-old, so she seems pleased to return to her roots.

Maddie Ziegler has become Sia’s mentee since she was hand-picked to play her proxy in the video for her hit song, “Chandelier.” According to Maddie, Sia sent her a message on Twitter and asked if she was interested in performing. Although Maddie thought it was a prank at first, her mother helped iron out the details, and their relationship was born.

Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence! ????❤️ @maddieziegler A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Maddie Ziegler has moved on from her role on Dance Moms in quite a big way and has admitted that she doesn’t really have a relationship with Abby Lee Miller anymore. The pair has not spoken in several months, although Abby did make an appearance at the premiere of her film, The Book of Henry.

Abby is currently serving a 366-day prison term for bankruptcy fraud, and she had stated that Melissa, Maddie Ziegler’s mother, was complicit in the crimes she had committed. This has not been spoken about or verified by Melissa or any of her representatives, so the Zieglers seem to be ignoring it for now.

Maddie Ziegler will also be embarking on a tour with Sia in the next couple of months, where she will play several cities in Australia and New Zealand.

me and mali ft. my pimple cream A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]