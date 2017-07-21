Teaser Trailer For SyFy’s ‘Krypton’ Finally Debuts At Comic-Con 2017: Superman’s Grandfather Comes To Life

Fans have been waiting years for Superman’s grandfather to come to life in a new series called Krypton on SyFy, and now, the teaser trailer has given them their first looks at it. Everyone knew that a trailer of some kind would be revealed this week at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 and the world can now see what life was like before Superman came into existence. Their panel isn’t set to take place until Saturday, but SyFy didn’t want everyone to have to wait any longer.

While the teaser gives a great look at life on Krypton before the birth of Superman, fans will still need to wait until 2018 for its premiere.

The story of Krypton sets things back two generations before Superman’s home planet and people are destroyed for all time. As reported by Superhero Hype, Cameron Cuffe will play the role of Seyg-El who is Superman’s father and is in charge of the House of El which has been shunned by all others on the planet.

As he works to brings his family’s name and honor back into good standing, he faces numerous troubles including the planet of Krypton being thrown into complete turmoil. Obviously, there is never a shortage of trouble for the family which always searches for justice.

For those that may not know it, David S. Goyer is bringing Krypton to life and he will end up connecting it to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Goyer is the writer for The Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel, and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It was in Man of Steel where Superman’s home planet of Krypton was destroyed and this TV series on SyFy will actually take place around 200 years before those events.

#Krypton is a new world to explore. Begin the journey with the #SDCC panel Saturday at 1:15PM. pic.twitter.com/exSvzyAF4B — Krypton (@KryptonSYFY) July 18, 2017

As you can see by the teaser trailer below, the visuals for Krypton are absolutely stunning and this is only a mere 20 seconds of what is to come. There is still a chance that more will be given to the fans before Comic-Con is over and it is likely to come during their panel on Saturday afternoon.

The television world has seen a number of different TV series come to life thanks to characters from the stories of the DC Comics world. Superman is an iconic character who has an origin story that many people have witnessed time and time again on the big screen. As this teaser trailer for Krypton shows, SyFy will now give viewers a much deeper look at what led up to the events that eventually turned a young baby into a superhero.

[Featured Image by SyFy]