Prince George Is Four-Years-Old! How Will William and Kate’s First Born’s Life Change This Year?

After spending five days accompanying his royal parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, on a “charm offensive” in Poland and Germany, the focus now is all on Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, who is celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday! What do we already know about the third in line to the British throne and how will his life change this year?

In this past year, we watched the young prince grow from a toddler to a little boy. In September, Prince George was photographed in Canada, along with his family. At a tea party, it was evident that he loves bubbles and bunnies.

As the Inquisitr reported in April, Kate and William told the BBC Radio One that the kids loved cartoons and mentioned that George especially liked Fireman Sam.

In May, young George was a page boy in his Aunt Pippa’s wedding. Before the wedding, he was seen being reprimanded by his mother because he had purposely stepped on his aunt’s train.

Most recently, when arriving in Poland, on the royal’s charm offensive, Prince George looked bored and sleepy, and the press ate up the adorable prince’s antics. His bleary-eyed photos were tweeted with sympathetic comments.

One of the most obvious things that we know about Prince George is that he is fascinated with helicopters. According to the Daily Mail, palace sources say that the young prince is “helicopter crazy.”

In Hamburg, before taking off in their private jet to go home, the two Cambridge children were invited to board and tour an EC145 helicopter, which is just like the type of helicopter their father flies. Prince George looked absolutely giddy as he tried on a helmet, and his father, Prince William, showed him around the copter.

What will really change Prince George’s life is that he is going to start school. First, this means the entire family is moving to London. His dad will no longer be flying helicopters, but instead, Prince William will become a full time royal.

In September, George’s entire world will change. He will be attending Thomas’s Battersea, a private school that costs about $21,000 a year to attend. There, George will be taught a mostly liberal arts education, including art, French, music, ballet, as well as ICT and physical education.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte look adorable at Pippa Middleton's wedding https://t.co/mgF67KzwrU pic.twitter.com/rhx9HkVE3J — HuffPost.Ca Living (@HuffPostCaLiv) May 30, 2017

The number one school motto is to “be kind.” His mom, Duchess Catherine, stated that she’s not sure he “has any idea what’s going to hit him.” She has called him both “noisy” and a “really lovely little boy.” It sounds like the latter will get him out of trouble for perhaps being disruptive. School will certainly cure him of being too noisy.

How will Prince George celebrate his birthday? The Cambridges are known to prefer quiet, low-key family celebrations without any media present. It is clear that Prince George, like every other four-year-old, is quite excited about his birthday celebration.

Prince George all smiles for helicopter tour as Royals head home https://t.co/iYMwEbxpGJ pic.twitter.com/r2z3nznFeA — Evening Standard (@standardnews) July 21, 2017

While William and Catherine were at the Elbphilharmonie, in the city of Hamburg, Prince William revealed to some of the children they met at the musical venue that George was turning four. He explained that the little prince was quite excited for his birthday celebration and loved to eat cake! Based on what his dad said, it sounds like Prince George enjoys food.

“George has got a big tummy. He’ll probably end up eating all his cake by himself.”

Prince George turns four on Saturday! What is your favorite Prince George moment from the past year?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]