Jada Pinkett On Will Smith Swinging Rumors, ‘Aunt Viv’s Infamous Oscars Diss, And Kylie Jenner Dating Her Son

Jada Pinkett’s press tour for Girl’s Trip took her to Watch What Happens Live last night. The 45-year-old actress appeared on the Andy Cohen-hosted show with her film co-star, Queen Latifah, and totally held her own while answering some of the more personal questions guests have to entertain on the show.

It started when a caller asked Jada what the craziest rumor she’d ever heard about her family was.

She immediately replied, “That Will and I are swingers. ”

Jada Pinkett appeared unbothered by the “constant” rumor, however, adding “And I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish!'”

Later on, during a game of “Plead The Fifth,” Andy Cohen hit her with a round of three really personal questions. He started off by asking Jada which movie of Will Smith’s she disliked the most, which she candidly replied, “Bagger Vance.”

Next, Andy Cohen asked Jada about Kylie Jenner’s rumored past relationship with her son, Jaden, bringing up the fact that they claimed to friends, but used to be spotted holding hands.

“Tell the truth, did they ever really date?” he asked.

“I plead the fifth,’ she said, using her only pardon during the game.

That meant that Jada Pinket had to answer the last, most controversial question, which was about her thoughts on Janet Hubert’s (Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Airs) infamous rant about her and Will Smith’s decision to boycott the 2016 Oscars.

“There’s a lot of s–t going on in the world that you all don’t seem to recognize. People are dying. Our boys are being shot left and right. People are starving. People are trying to pay bills. And you’re talking about some motherf—ing actors and Oscars. It just ain’t that deep,” Janet Huberts said during the lengthy rant.

Surprisingly, Jada Pinkett’s response was pretty tame.

“You know what? I understood because a lot of people had a lot of different actions and everybody has the right to believe what they believe and to have strong feelings, just like I had strong feelings,” she said. “I totally get it.”

When Andy Cohen pointed out that Janet’s rant was especially vicious, Jada held strong to her original statement.

“Well, you know, hey, everybody’s got to handle their situation how they want to handle it.”

You can watch Jada’s appearances on Watch What Happens Live below.

[Featured Image By Paras Griffin/Getty Images]