‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Nicole Finds Eric’s Letters, How Does She React? Greg Vaughan Discusses Storyline

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) finally finds all the letters Eric Brady wrote to her. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Greg Vaughan talks about the storyline. How does she react to finding everything Eric wrote? Will she eventually find it in her heart to forgive him for Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up for “Ericole” on the NBC soap opera.

When Eric was granted early release from prison, fans discovered a box full of letters he had written to Nicole. They were sealed in envelopes, and he even addressed them, but never put them in the mail. Instead, he kept them in a treasure box on his desk and kept adding to it every single time he had something to say. At one point, when Eric and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) were dating, the letters were discovered. That is when Jennifer decided that the romance was not going to work out.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Nicole will finally discover Eric’s letters. Greg Vaughan reveals to the publication that he never intended for anyone to see the letters. They are his private thoughts and views them like a journal. Nicole asks to read the letters, but Eric is hesitant. Not only is he protective of what he wrote, but he knows how Nicole feels about him. The last thing he wants is to hurt her, reopen old wounds, or to make her hate him even more.

“When Nicole understands that the words were written to her, she feels entitled. One reason that Eric never sent her the letters is because he knows that Nicole hates him. The letters were not something Eric thought that she would welcome with open arms.”

Nicole begins reading everything that Eric wrote for all those months. Watching her reaction, Eric can see that Nicole is affected by the words. She realizes that everything he said was from the heart. If this will allow her to forgive the former priest, the actor did not say. However, he did tease that a bridge might be forming between Eric and Nicole.

In fact, on the Escapex app, which allows fans to connect with DOOL stars like Greg Vaughan and Galen Gering (Rafe), the actor shared a little teaser. He said to get ready for Eric’s journey during the next few weeks. In addition, he posted a photo of a huge pile of scripts. This indicates he will be seen a lot more on television screens.

What do you think of what Greg Vaughan revealed about the letters on Days of Our Lives? Will there be forgiveness, and will Eric and Nicole become friends again? Or could this lead to a rekindled “Ericole” romance?

