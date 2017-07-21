Hawaii Prepping ‘Cold War’ Style For Nuclear Attack By North Korea, Doomsday Clock Moves Once Again

Hawaii is preparing for a possible nuclear attack by North Korea using some Cold War-style evacuation drills for schools and other facilities around the island state.

The Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency launched the nuclear war preparedness campaign and evacuation drills in an effort to ready citizens for a nuclear missile attack by North Korea. When school children and others hear the emergency siren go off, they are supposed to immediately stop what they are doing and rush to a safe place.

“Get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned,” is the public alert issued after the nuclear attack emergency warning sirens sound, according to a report by the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency Chief Vern Miyagi told local reporters the Cold War-style evacuation drills were not initiated to cause panic or stress for citizens and visitors, but he added the agency has a responsibility to “plan for all hazards.” Miyagi also emphasized the public deserves to know what state entities are doing to protect Hawaii.

Travel and tourism officials have voiced concerns about the potentially devastating impact the North Korea nuclear attack evacuation drills could have on the state’s largest source of income. Even though Hawaii could be adversely impacted financially by the Cold War-style drills, Miyagi indicated it is just as important to be prepared for a possible nuclear attack as it is for a tsunami or a hurricane.

“We don’t know the exact capabilities or intentions of the North Korean government, but there is clear evidence that it is trying to develop ballistic missiles that could conceivably one day reach our state,” the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency leader added.

Miyagi said the state agency simply could not delay the public information and nuclear attack preparedness campaign. The Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency reportedly wants all residents to be able to react both quickly and safely in case North Korea does launch nuclear missiles.

Since early 2016, North Korea has conducted two known nuclear missile tests, the Daily Mail reports. The leader of the secluded nation has claimed the newest missiles in its possession can deliver a large nuclear warhead.

Some experts believe North Korea now possesses a missile powerful enough to hit Hawaii or Alaska, the Daily Mail reports. A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) test may soon be conducted off the coast of Alaska by the United States Military in response to the ballistic missile tests by North Korea.

Two-thirds of Americans across the political spectrum now reportedly view North Korea as a serious threat to America.

The Doomsday Clock, which symbolizes the pending threat of an apocalypse, was once again moved closer to midnight recently. Midnight signals the symbolic arrival of a doomsday disaster.

David Titley and Lawrence Krauss manage the movement of the Doomsday Clock. Both men believe the growing threat posed by nuclear weapons and President Donald Trump’s global warming, or climate change policies are largely to blame for the time change on the Doomsday Clock.

