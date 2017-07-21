Sean Spicer Quits: Spicer Not Fired As White House Press Secretary – Sean Resigned Over Anthony Scaramucci

Sean Spicer is out as the White House press secretary, according to the New York Times. Whether or not Spicer quit, was fired by President Donald Trump or if Sean resigned on his own is the source of questioning happening on social media, as news broke about Spicer’s resignation on Friday morning. The publication notes that Spicer told President Trump that he did not agree with the choice to appoint the new communications director Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier, in the role.

The news of Spicer’s role as the White House Press Secretary and acting communications director for President Trump ending did not come as a complete shock. The 45-year-old Spicer was rumored to be on the outs for weeks. Whereas Spicer was previously the face most seen prominently in White House daily briefings, so much so that Melissa McCarthy won praise for her role parodying Spicer on SNL, replete with a moving podium that threatened journalists and performed in a cantankerous manner, Spicer stopped doing the White House briefings, which eventually stopped appearing in visual formats.

As reported by ABC News, Spicer has had a much less prominent role in the White House briefing room lately, with Sarah Huckabee Sanders filling more of the communications role for the White House daily briefings, although Spicer did perform a press briefing on Monday, which was still off-camera.

SAD. If you have job leads, please call @melissamccarthy. If you wanna buy a rolling podium, please call @nbcsnl https://t.co/w5d74nBlIy — Will Roland (@will_roland) July 21, 2017

President Trump gave the job to Mr. Scaramucci at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, and Mr. Trump asked Spicer to remain, however, Spicer reportedly told President Trump that the latest appointment was a huge mistake, and Spicer made the decision to quit as a result. As reported by CNBC, Spicer’s resignation over Scaramucci’s appointment appeared to be the last straw for Spicer. Meanwhile, President Trump’s mind was made up and solidified over the appointment of Scaramucci.

President Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, also was not in favor of the Scaramucci appointment. Steve Bannon resisted Scaramucci’s appointment as well, according to NBC. President Trump did not make the decision of Scaramucci’s appointment known to Bannon and Priebus.

The fallout of Spicer quitting is reverberating across Twitter. As seen in the below tweets, Sean Spicer – who is a top trending name on Twitter as news broke about Spicer resigning as White House Press Secretary – is getting a myriad of reactions in the wake of Spicer vacating his role, which are wide and varied reactions.

White House @PressSec Sean Spicer has resigned, apparently over objections to a new communications director. https://t.co/tpblldhaho — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 21, 2017

Sean Spicer is out at the White House. https://t.co/jwcaUAmQxj — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]