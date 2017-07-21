Sean Spicer Quits: Spicer Not Fired As White House Press Secretary, Sean Resigned Over Anthony Scaramucci

Sean Spicer is out as the White House Press Secretary, according to the New York Times. Whether or not Spicer quit, was fired by President Donald Trump or resigned on his own is the subject of debate on social media as the news broke about Spicer’s resignation on Friday morning. The Times noted Spicer told President Trump that he did not agree with the decision to appoint Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier, as the new communications director.

The news of Spicer’s resignation as the White House Press Secretary and acting communications director for President Trump did not come as a complete shock. The 45-year-old Spicer had been rumored to be on the outs for weeks.

While Spicer had been the most prominent face at the White House daily briefings, Melissa McCarthy won praise for her role parodying Spicer on SNL, replete with a moving podium that threatened journalists and behaved in a cantankerous manner. Spicer eventually stopped conducting live, on-camera press briefings, perhaps as a result of his frustrations and disagreements with several reporters.

As reported by ABC News, Spicer has had a much less prominent role in the White House briefing room lately. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been filling more of the communications role for the White House daily briefings, although Spicer did perform a press briefing on Monday, which was still off-camera.

SAD. If you have job leads, please call @melissamccarthy. If you wanna buy a rolling podium, please call @nbcsnl https://t.co/w5d74nBlIy — Will Roland (@will_roland) July 21, 2017

President Trump gave the job to Mr. Scaramucci at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, and Mr. Trump asked Spicer to remain. However, Spicer reportedly told President Trump that the latest appointment was a huge mistake, and the now-former press secretary decided to quit as a result. As reported by CNBC, Spicer’s displeasure over Scaramucci appeared to be the last straw for him. Meanwhile, President Trump’s mind was made about Scaramucci as the new communications director.

President Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, was not in favor of the Scaramucci appointment. Steve Bannon resisted Scaramucci replacing Spicer, as well, according to NBC. President Trump did not make Scaramucci’s appointment known to Bannon and Priebus.

The fallout over Spicer quitting is reverberating across Twitter. As seen in the tweets below, Sean Spicer, who is a top trending name on Twitter after the news broke about his resignation, is getting a myriad of comments in the wake of vacating his role as press secretary.

