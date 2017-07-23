Selena Gomez turned 25 on July 22 and friends in the industry are showing the birthday girl a lot of love. Former One Direction member Harry Styles revealed that his favorite song right now is a track from Gomez herself.

In an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 on July 19, Styles said that his current favorite song is Gomez’s “Bad Liar”, Just Jared reported.

“Favorite song right now… You know what, I actually really like that ‘Bad Liar’ song, that Selena Gomez tune,” the 23-year-old British singer told host Mikey Piff, adding that he likes the tune a lot.

Interestingly, Gomez has some connection to the One Direction boys. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress is best friends with Taylor Swift, who famously dated Styles in 2012. Swift’s relationship with the “Sign of The Times” crooner inspired several hit songs including “Style” and “Out of The Woods”.

Moreover, Selena Gomez was rumored to have dated Styles’ One Direction bandmate Niall Horan. Although there were rumors that Gomez and Horan were very sweet at Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s 35th birthday party in 2015, a source told Hollywood Styles that Gomez feels a brotherly connection with Horan that’s why nothing romantic happened between the pop superstars.

Harry Styles stars in the critically acclaimed Christopher Nolan masterpiece Dunkirk, where he plays a young soldier fighting in World War II. To prepare for his first acting gig, Styles watched films like Saving Private Ryan for inspiration, The Sun reported.

Although he admittedly felt nervous going into his first acting job, Harry Styles explained that the nerves actually helped him develop his character. He explained that he didn’t know what he was doing and he wanted to keep it that way since the young soldiers portrayed in the movie also didn’t have any idea about what they were about to face during the war.

Dunkirk is stirring a lot of early Oscar buzz for Best Motion Picture, with Variety calling the film a “slam-dunk Oscar contender of 2017.”

Meanwhile, Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday in a private gathering with friends. The 13 Reasons Why executive producer shared photos from her party on Instagram. In one photo, she was surrounded by blue and white balloons and posed with two candle-lit cakes.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me,” Gomez said to her 123 million followers on Instagram, the Daily Mail reported.

According to a source, Gomez gave much thought about turning 25 and allegedly said that she’s starting to feel old.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Gomez can’t believe that she’s turning 25 and that she jokes about already being too old. Her friends, on the other hand, are helping her brush away those worries by telling her that “she’s in the prime of her life, looks amazing and that she should enjoy it the fullest.”

Selena Gomez is currently dating “Starboy” singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. The couple was spotted going on several dates before they officially confirmed their relationship. In an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Gomez explained why she decided to finally go public with her relationship with The Weeknd.

It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually. I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.

It’s unclear how Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are celebrating her birthday, but there are rumors that the couple may be heading to Paris together.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]