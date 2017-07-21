Schoolboy, 12, Allegedly Raped 4-Year-Old Half-Sister & Bribed Her With Candy To Keep Quiet

A Sussex schoolboy allegedly raped his 4-year-old half sister and then bribed her to keep quiet with candy, the Brighton Magistrate’s Court heard. The child, who is now 5, confessed her ordeal to her mother while having a bath.

The boy, who is now 13, is on trial for two separate counts of rape and a sexual assault that allegedly took place between January and August last year, the Daily Mail reported. At the time of the alleged crime, he was 12.

Appearing before the Brighton Magistrate’s Court, the girl’s mother broke down in tears as she described how her little girl had told her about her ordeal. The girl showed her where she was abused using a doll.

The mother told the court, “She said to me “mummy I want to tell you something. She didn’t normally say things with such an introductory manner. She wanted to tell me. It was something important to her. She said it happened while they were playing hide and seek. She said she didn’t like it and didn’t want to do it.”

The woman told the court that it was the only time they had played hide and seek on the stairs unsupervised.

She was devastated on hearing the little girl’s trauma and to comfort her, she put the child to bed, cuddling her and telling her how brave she was for explaining what had happened.

After the girl’s initial disclosure, she divulged further details about a week later and said the boy gave her sweets to keep quiet.

The girl confessed to liking the sweets but not what the boy did. The mother, in turn, consoled her, saying that it was perfectly okay to like sweets but made it clear that it was not acceptable for him to offer her sweets in return for being allowed to do something like that.

The child asked her mother not to tell the boy anything because the boy had told her not to let anybody know.

“She told me it had happened a thousand times. She doesn’t understand exactly what a thousand means, but it means many.”

According to the mother, the boy and the girl previously had a good relationship, and the boy seemed to care for her.

But suddenly, the child started saying that she didn’t like him and that “he was cheating her – but that was her language at the time for teasing.”

The girl and the boy share the same father but different mothers. The court was told that the boy’s father — who is also the father of the victim — and mother had refused to engage with social services in an attempt to seek an alternative way of dealing with his behavior.

After her daughter’s confession, the victim’s mother informed the children’s father, then called the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), a charity campaigning and working towards child protection in the UK, who contacted the police on her behalf.

The boy has denied the charges against him.

The trial was adjourned and will continue on August 16, the Mirror reported.

[Featured Image by Norb_KM/Shutterstock]