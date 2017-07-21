‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For July 24-28: Eric Disowns Ridge, He’s No Longer A Forrester But A Marone

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for July 24-28 reveal that Eric’s (John McCook) wrath knows no bounds, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is definitely on the firing line for this one. Ridge betrayed his father by letting things get out of hand between him and his father’s wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer). Both Ridge and Quinn now know that their stolen kisses were not worth all the pain and heartache they have caused their families, especially the hurt that they have inflicted upon Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for July 24-28 state that Ridge will try to fix some of the chaos he has caused, but Eric will not appreciate his son’s efforts. Eric is still very wounded and hurt by his wife and son’s betrayal. Just seeing Ridge or Quinn is bound to bring those emotions to the surface. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will try to put the blame of their betrayal on himself. He will try to convince Eric that he wanted to prove that Quinn was no good and put in motion his revenge scheme against her so that his father could see her for who she was and get her out of the family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy finds out about Ridge and Quinn worries about Eric. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/cA0D4NvEX4 pic.twitter.com/rYPuNSqJc3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 18, 2017

However, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ridge now sees that there is nothing sinister about Quinn, and he will beg his father to forgive her. Yes, initially he did want Eric to leave her, but she makes his father happy, and she is not a bad person. Ridge will point out that she’s human and made a mistake.

Eric will take Ridge’s pleading to another level. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric will think that Ridge is defending Quinn because he has developed feelings for her. Eric feels that their betrayal runs so deep that he will never be able to trust them again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge won’t back down. He knows that Eric and Quinn are perfect for each other, and they will be miserable without each other if they don’t overcome the past. But Ridge will blunder by bad-mouthing Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), according to the spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sheila has been making herself invaluable to Eric lately, and he has appreciated her warmth and support when his world has been falling apart.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric tells Quinn to leave, while Sheila stays and comforts him. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/SGHTran22T pic.twitter.com/S0VQg78oox — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 7, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric will lose his temper and spew forth words that will cut Ridge to the core. Eric will disown Ridge and tell him that hence forth and forevermore, he is no longer part of the Forrester family. Viewers will remember that in an earlier episode he did call his son, “Ridge Marone,” so this has been part of his train of thought for a while now.

Will Ridge be able to redeem himself? Will Eric ever be able to forgive his son? Or should Ridge just move on because Eric was wrong to disown him in the first place?

[Featured Image by Dario Cantatore and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]